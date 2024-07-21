Hunter Barco Strikes out Five in Sunday Defeat

July 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

SOMERSET, NJ - Hunter Barco tossed three scoreless innings in his team debut, allowing just one hit and no walks, but Altoona dropped a 3-2 decision to Somerset on Sunday evening at TD Bank Ballpark. With the loss, Altoona was swept in their three-game weekend series with the Patriots.

Making his Double-A debut on Sunday evening, Barco struck out five and needed just 33 pitches to work through his outing. Bubba Chandler followed Barco and tossed five innings, suffering the loss. Chandler allowed three runs on four hits and three walks and struck out three on 79 pitches.

Altoona picked up the game's first run with an RBI double from Brenden Dixon in the second inning and added another in the fifth inning when Yoyner Fajardo doubled home Dixon. Altoona held a 2-1 lead after five innings, only to see the Patriots rally in the sixth and seventh.

Somerset drew even in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Spencer Jones and went ahead on a sacrifice fly from Jared Wegner in the seventh. Chandler tossed a scoreless eighth inning to finish off his outing.

Altoona went just 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position in the three-game series at Somerset.

Nick Cimillo picked up his first hit with the Curve with a single in the second inning and drew a walk in the ninth inning. Fajardo drew two walks in addition to his run-scoring double to lead the Curve offensive attack.

Altoona heads to Erie to start a six-game series on Tuesday. RHP Chris Gau is slated to start for the Curve with RHP Troy Melton on the bump for the SeaWolves, first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday, July 31 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

