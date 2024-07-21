Baysox Bats Struggle in Sunday Rubber Match

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, scored first but failed to add on against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in a 7-1 loss from Prince George's Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Jud Fabian opened the scoring and ended Bowie's (9-12, 41-48) nine game homerless streak with a solo shot off the left-center field scoreboard in the first inning against Hartford starting left-hander Carson Palmquist (W, 5-4). The Orioles No. 11 prospect now has 14 homers on the season, which is tied for the Eastern League lead among active players.

Hartford (11-9, 49-39) tied it up in the second on an RBI single from Nic Kent against starting right-hander Trace Bright (L, 0-10).

Bright ran into further trouble in the third. After walking three consecutive batters to begin the frame, Zac Veen drove in a pair with a single into right field to give the Yard Goats a 3-1 lead. The Orioles No. 15 prospect pitched 2.1 innings and allowed five runs on four hits over four walks and two strikeouts to receive the loss.

Right-hander Logan Rinehart replaced Bright and gave up a two-run single to Bladimir Restituyo to double Hartford's lead to 5-1. Ryan Ritter extended the Yard Goats lead to 6-1 with an RBI single in the fourth and Adael Amador singled in a seventh run with a base hit in the eighth off right-hander Houston Roth.

Palmquist picked up the win after pitching five innings with five strikeouts across four hits and one walk.

Orioles No. 2 prospect Samuel Basallo collected two hits on the afternoon, his team-leading 22nd multi-hit game of the season. However, the Baysox went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base.

Right-handers Bradley Brehmer, Dylan Heid and Levi Stoudt combined for four innings of scoreless relief and five strikeouts.

The Baysox begin a six-game road trip against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Tuesday, July 23 at 12:05 pm from Canal Park.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 - Sunday, August 4 against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

