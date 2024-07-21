Senators' Arms Overpower New Hampshire Again

July 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators shut out the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 3-0 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. The Senators capitalized on opportunities to score single runs in the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings to take the 3-0 lead as their pitching staff blanked the New Hampshire offense for the second consecutive game.

THE BIG PLAY

With no outs and runners on second and third base in the bottom of the 5th inning, Daylen Lile reached base on a fly ball to center field that was misplayed by Devonte Brown which allowed Onix Vega to score and extend the Sens' lead to 2-0.

FILIBUSTERS

Andry Lara turned in his eighth quality start with seven shutout innings and five strikeouts to improve to 6-3 with the Sens... Samuel Reyes and Marquis Grissom Jr. each threw a scoreless inning in relief; Grissom Jr. earned his second save of the season... Paul Witt and Daylen Lile each drove in a run on a sacrifice flies... Andrew Pinckney went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored... Onix Vega went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored... The Senators' infield turned two double plays... The shutout win for the Sens is their second in a row and their 12th overall this season.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game one of their six-game series at 7:10 Tuesday at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:55 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.