Yard Goats Win Series with 7-1 Victory on Sunday

July 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie, MD - The Hartford Yard Goats used a four-run third inning, and a solid start by Carson Palmquist and three relievers to defeat the Bowie Baysox 7-1 in the rubber game on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium in Maryland. Zac Veen broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run single while Bladimir Restituyo cracked a two-RBI double to highlight the four-run frame, helping the Yard Goats to their seventh road win in eight games. Palmquist worked five innings and allowed just one run on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts to earn his fifth win of the season. The Yard Goats won their first series played after the All-Star break and will return home on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) to host the Harrisburg Senators.

The Baysox scored the first run of the game in the first inning when Jud Fabion hit a solo home run off Yard Goats starter Carson Palmquist. It was Fabion's team leading 14th homer of the season.

The Yard Goats tied the game in the second inning with a pair of hits. Bladimir Restituyo belted a double, and then scored on a two out two-run single by Nic Kent, tying the game at 1-1.

Hartford broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning and chased Bowie starter Trace Bright from the game. AJ Lewis led off the inning with a walk and Adael Amador and Ryan Ritter followed with walks to load the bases. Vac Veen then smashed a line drive into right field, scoring Lewis and Amador, giving the Yard Goats a 3-1 lead. After Bright walked his fourth batter of the inning he was removed for reliever Logan Rhinehart. Restituyo greeted him with a 2 RBI double to the left field gap, scoring Ritter and Veen and putting the Yard Goats in front 5-1.

The Yard Goats added a run in the fourth inning to make it a 6-1 game on Ryan Ritter's RBI single, scoring AJ Lewis who started the inning with a double down the left field line.

Palmquist turned things over to the bullpen in the sixth inning. Alec Barger worked around two baserunners in a scoreless sixth, Juan Mejia fired two shutout innings with three strikeouts in the seventh and eighth and Anderson Bido put up a zero in the ninth.

The Yard Goats return to action on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) against the Washington Nationals affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators. RHP Jarrod Cande will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Rodney Theophile will start for the Senators. The game will be broadcast on the free audacy app and streamed on MiLB.TV.

Final: Hartford 7, Bowie 1

WP: Carson Palmquist (5-4)

LP: Trace Bright (0-10)

S: none

Time: 2:46

