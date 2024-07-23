Ponies Drop Series Opener in Richmond
July 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-9, 47-41) fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 8-4, in the series opener at The Diamond on Tuesday night.
With the Ponies down 2-0 in the third inning, Nick Lorusso belted the first home run of his Double-A career with a solo shot to left field off Dylan Cumming (4-1) that made it 2-1.
With Binghamton down 7-1 in the sixth, it put together a rally. Five-straight batters reached, and four-straight hitters had singles. Alex Ramírez walked, Matt Rudick singled, Ryan Clifford hit an RBI single, Jeremiah Jackson singled, and Kevin Parada hit an RBI single that cut Richmond's lead to 7-3.
The Ponies tacked on another run in the seventh on Rudick's RBI single that made it 7-4.
Richmond (9-13, 43-48) was led by Luis Toribio. Toribio had a multi-homer game against Luis Moreno (3-3). He hit a two-run homer in the second that put Richmond up 2-0. Toribio then hit a solo home run in the fifth that put Richmond ahead 4-1.
Toribio's second homer was part of Richmond's four-run fifth inning, which was also highlighted by Wade Meckler's RBI single and Jairo Pomares' RBI single. Will Wilson reached on an error that scored Carter Howell that put Richmond up 7-1.
With Richmond leading 7-4 in the eighth, Toribio hit an RBI double to extend the lead to 8-4.
Trey McLoughlin tossed two hitless and scoreless innings with two strikeouts in relief. Nolan Clenney allowed one run over two innings in relief.
The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) on Wednesday at The Diamond. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.
Postgame Notes: Lorusso has reached base in each of the first eight games that he's played in at the Double-A level...Parada went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double, which marked his 15th multi-hit game and extended his on-base streak to 17 games...Ramírez singled twice and walked, which marked his team-leading 18th multi-hit game...Rudick went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run, which marked his 16th multi-hit game...Jackson singled twice to record his 14th multi-hit game....Binghamton had 10 hits and left eight runners on base, while Richmond had 11 hits and left three runners on base.
