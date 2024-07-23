Four-Run Eighth Lifts Baysox over RubberDucks in Series Opener

AKRON, OH. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, used a four-run eighth inning to defeat the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, in a 6-5 win from Canal Park on Tuesday afternoon.

After neither side scored in the first four innings, Ryan Higgins broke the ice in the fifth and launched a two-run homer off Akron starting right-hander Aaron Davenport to grab the first lead of the game. Higgins has now reached base in seven consecutive games.

Bowie (10-12, 42-48) starting right-hander Ryan Long set down the first 14 batters faced before Milan Tolentino hit a solo homer in the fifth to cut the two-run lead in half.

In the sixth, Long was one out away from completing the inning but allowed back-to-back solo homers to Petey Halpin and Alexfri Planez to give Akron a 3-2 lead. The 24-year-old right-hander matched his career-high with six innings pitched on the afternoon and allowed three runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts in a no-decision.

The Baysox retook the lead in the eighth with four runs across on six hits. Jud Fabian hammered his 15th homer of the season off Akron right-hander Davis Sharpe (L, 3-2) to tie the score at three. The Orioles No. 11 prospect leads all active Eastern League players in home runs this season and has homered in back-to-back contests.

With men on the corners, one out, and TT Bowens at the plate, Akron right-hander Bradley Hanner delivered a wild pitch, which allowed Samuel Basallo to score from third and give Bowie a 4-3 lead. Three pitches later, Bowens grounded an RBI single to left-center to double the Baysox lead. Frederick Bencosme drove in Bowie's sixth run of the game with an RBI double to right-center to bring home Bowens.

Akron (15-7, 52-39) pulled within one after a two-run homer by Yordys Valdes in the bottom of the eighth but right-hander Wandisson Charles (S, 1) shut the door in the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning to secure a series opening victory for the Baysox.

Right-hander Lincoln Henzman (W, 2-2) received the win after dealing a perfect seventh inning with one strikeout.

Bowie's seven extra-base hits on the afternoon matches a season-high set on May 7 vs Akron.

The Baysox continue their six-game road trip against the RubberDucks tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Seth Johnson (0-6, 2.66 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Tommy Mace (7-3, 3.75 ERA) for Akron.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 - Sunday, August 4 against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

