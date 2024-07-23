Berks Summer Fest set for Saturday, July 27, at FirstEnergy Stadium

Berks Arts and the Reading Fightin Phils are pleased to announce the second annual Berks Summer Fest, celebrating music, food and fun all day on Saturday, July 27, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The family-friendly day will feature activities for kids, and four major concerts for families on the Plaza Stage in the stadium concourse.

Thanks to Berks Arts, Fightin Phils, and title sponsor Supportive Concepts for Families, admission is free for the festival and all performances

"We are looking forward to providing the community with an opportunity to enjoy an exciting day of music and family fun," said Tish Davis, Berks Arts executive director. "

Berks Summer Fest activities and concerts will be held in the Diamond Credit Union Plaza at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The day begins at 10:30 a.m. with Family Magic by Tyler Reed, who gives immersive and wonder-filled performances at parties, festivals and other events throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

At noon, the live music starts with the popular country music singer/songwriter Stephanie Grace, a native of Douglassville who has delighted audiences in Berks County and beyond. Her original songs are a fresh blend of influences by artists like Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Kelsea Ballerini. She has opened shows for Taylor Swift, the Charlie Daniels Band and other top artists, and always creates a special connection with the audience.

In a solo performance, Tom Curtis Sr. will bring American classics from jazz, rock and pop to the stage at 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m., the Edgardo Cintron Inca Band will return to celebrate the music of Santana. Percussionist Edgardo Cintron is a second-generation Puerto Rican, who has worked with some of the world's greatest musicians, including the Average White Band, Jeff Lorber, Terence Blanchard, The Funk Brothers, Bobby Lyle, Nick Colionne, Billy Davis, Marilyn McCoo and many others.

Singer/songwriter/guitarist Marc Berger & Ride will headline concert finale at 6 p.m. with songs reflecting his years of exploring the American desert and mountain West. Berger has performed at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas, and many other festivals and venues, and has opened for Bob Dylan, among other celebrated artists.

"The R-Phils are excited to partner with Berks Arts and host the Berks Summer Fest here at America's Classic Ballpark," said Reading Fightin Phils general manager Scott Hunsicker. "The lineup is tremendous, and we know that many in the community will enjoy seeing the free concerts in this historic venue.

"In addition to baseball, live music has always been a part of the R-Phils' affordable family entertainment experience. Berks Summer Fest is an excellent opportunity to continue our commitment to hosting live music at FirstEnergy Stadium."

In addition to the concerts, families can enjoy food from the stands located in the concourse. And children can have fun in the R-Phils Phunland and enjoy games and other activities on Saturday afternoon.

Additionally, Helping Harvest will have a collection bin for food donations onsite at the festival. Guests are encouraged to donate approved items as they enter the stadium.

