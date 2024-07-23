Sea Dogs Drop Series Opener with Somerset

Bridgewater Township, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (11-9, 47-42) fall 7-5 to the Somerset Patriots (15-7, 47-44) on Tuesday night.

Kristian Campbell extended a 13-game hit streak while Roman Anthony extended a six-game hit streak. Phillip Sikes extended an 11-game on-base streak while Alex Binelas notched a multi-hit game going 2-4.

Portland took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second after back-to-back doubles. A two-run double from Anthony (16) would put Portland on the board before a double from Campbell (13) would drive in Anthony.

Somerset scored a pair in the bottom of the third inning after an RBI triple from Alexander Vargas along with an RBI single from Spencer Jones. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Patriots tied the game with an RBI single from Grant Richardson before taking the 4-3 lead after Anthony Seigler grounded into a force out to score the leading run.

Alex Binelas tied the game yet again after an RBI single to score Kyle Teel in the top of the fifth inning.

Richardson ripped a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Patriots a 6-4 lead. Binelas continued the momentum with an RBI double (9) in the top of the seventh inning to inch back. A solo homer from Spencer Jones in the bottom of the inning extended a two-run Somerset lead and sealed the deal, 7-5.

RHP Carlos Gomez (4-1, 3.76 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings allowing one walk while striking out two. RHP Jesus Liranzo (2) earned the save with 1.2 perfect innings while striking out two. RHP Alex Hoppe (2-5, 5.65 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.0 innings allowing two runs on one hit while walking one and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to TD Bank Ballpark, tomorrow, July 24th, 2024 for game two of a six-game series with Somerset Patriots. First pitch for game one is slated for 11:05am. Portland will give the ball to RHP Wikelman Gonzalez 97-2, 3.58 ERA) while the Somerset arm has yet to be announced.

