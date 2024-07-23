Bowie's Big Eighth Sinks Akron 6-5 on Splash Day

July 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Despite Akron rallying from 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead, the Bowie Baysox scored four in the eighth to beat the Akron RubberDucks 6-5 on Tuesday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Akron took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, Bowie answered back in the eighth. Jud Fabian tied the game with a solo home run to open the big inning. The Baysox sent all nine to the plate in the inning and capped the four-run inning with an RBI single by TT Bowens and RBI double by Federick Bencosme to take the 6-3 lead.

Mound Presence

Aaron Davenport ran into early trouble with runners on second and third and one out in the first. The right-hander got a groundout to Milan Tolentino, who erased the runner trying to score for the first out, before striking out Bowens to end the frame. Davenport kept Bowie off the board until the fifth when the Baysox struck for a two-run home run. In total, Davenport tossed four and two-thirds innings allowing the two runs while striking out six. Magnus Ellerts struck out three in a scoreless inning and a third in his Akron debut. Davis Sharpe allowed three over an inning and a third. Bradley Hanner allowed a run over two-thirds of an inning. Alaska Abney struck out two in a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks were held without a hit until the bottom of the fifth when Milan Tolentino lined a solo home run into the Modelo Tiki Terrace. Akron tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Petey Halpin launched a solo home run into the bullpens. Alexfri Planez followed Halpin's blast with a solo home run off the batter's eye in center to put Akron ahead 3-2. After Bowie struck for four in the top of the eighth, the RubberDucks pulled within a run in the bottom half when Yordys Valdes lined a two-run home run off the batter's eye in center to make it 6-5 Bowie.

Notebook

Tolentino now has seven home runs since June 1....Planez has seven home runs in the last two months and 12 on the season (second most on the RubberDucks)...Game Time: 2:34...Attendance: 5,617

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park on Wednesday, July 24 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (7-3, 3.75 ERA) will take the mound against Bowie right-hander Seth Johnson (0-6, 2.66 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.