Sea Dogs to Host Cornhole Tournament

July 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will host the first ever Cornhole Tournament at Hadlock Field, presented by Jordan's Furniture, on Wednesday, August 28th to benefit the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

Wicked Cornhole will be administering the family-friendly event that is open to all skill levels. Check-in starts at 5:00 PM with bags flying at 5:30 PM. The event will feature 16 courts and is capped at 64 teams. Registration for the event is now open at seadogs.com. The cost for a team of two is $100. Each team will play at least four games.

A total of 16 court sponsorships are available, including a sign at their court for $400 and registration for a team of two.

"We are thrilled to add this community-based, family-friendly event to our ongoing support of the great work the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital does for our community," Geoff Iacuessa, President and General Manager of the Sea Dogs said. "The funds raised for this event will benefit the patients and families undergoing treatment at the world-class facility."

The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital is Maine's only full-service children's hospital, they offer everything from well-child visits to specialized medical and surgical treatment of complex pediatric illnesses and injuries. Children and families receive care that's responsive to their unique needs.

