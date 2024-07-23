Malgeri's Go-Ahead Blast Completes Comeback over Curve

The SeaWolves (52-37) snapped a four-game losing streak against Altoona (39-52) in a series-opening, 8-6 win.

Altoona scored early against Erie starter Troy Melton. Abrahan Gutierrez singled home the first run of the game in the first inning. Melton struck out a pair to leave the bases loaded in the first.

Erie responded immediately when Carlos Mendoza hit a leadoff homer against Chris Gau in the bottom of the first, tying the game at 1-1.

Kervin Pichardo blasted a two-run homer in the second, giving Altoona a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Ben Malgeri walked and stole both second and third base. Brady Allen's sacrifice fly cut Altoona's lead to 3-2.

Melton labored through five innings. He allowed three runs on eight hits. He walked three and struck out six.

Altoona extended their lead in the seventh when Nick Cimillo hit a two-run home run against Angel Reyes. It was Cimillo's first Double-A home run in his fourth game. It made it 5-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Brady Allen connected on a two-run blast against Jaden Woods to make it 5-4. Woods departed with two runners on and two out for Jack Cary, who walked Jake Holton to load the bases. Trei Cruz then hit a two-run double, giving Erie a 6-5 lead.

In the eighth, Gutierrez connected on a game-tying, two-out RBI double against Trevin Michael to make it 6-6.

In the bottom half, Ben Malgeri crushed a go-ahead two-run home run against Carey to give Erie an 8-6 lead. Michael finished off the game with a perfect ninth.

Michael (3-2) earned the win. Carey (4-1) took the loss.

The series continues at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday when Garrett Burhenn faces Drake Fellows.

