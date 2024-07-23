Senators Edged by Yard Goats, 5-4
July 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 5-4 Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. Hartford earned the comeback win with a grand slam to take the 5-4 lead in the bottom of the 7th inning after the Senators had taken a 4-1 lead in the top of the 7th.
THE BIG PLAY
With two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning Zach Kokoska hit a grand slam on the first pitch of the at-bat to put Hartford on top 5-4.
FILIBUSTERS
Kevin Made's home run in the 2nd inning was his first at the AA level... Jeremy De La Rosa went 2-for-5 with a single and a double in his AA debut... Rodney Theophile allowed one run and struck out five in 5.1 innings... Every Senator in the starting lineup recorded a hit; five Senators recorded two hits... The Sens outhit Hartford 14-9 but went 3-for-14 and grounded into two double plays with runners in scoring position.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game two of their six-game series at 7:10 Wednesday at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:55 p.m.
