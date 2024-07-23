Kokoska Powers the Yard Goats Past Harrisburg

Hartford, CT- A go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning by Zach Kokoska proved to be the difference as the Yard Goats beat the Harrisburg Senators by a score of 5-4 on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. Kokoska's team-leading 14th home run was a liner into the left field seats, Hartford's fifth grand slam this year. Braxton Fulford delivered an RBI single in the third inning. Brendan Hardy pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Jaden Hill earned his sixth save of the year. The ninth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft RHP Chase Dollander will start for the Yard Goats on Wednesday.

The Senators got on the board in the top of the second as following a one-out single by Dermis Garcia, Kevin Made hit a two-run home run off of Yard Goats starter Jarrod Cande to make it a 2-0 game.

In the third inning, the Yard Goats rallied with two outs as back-to-back singles by Yanquiel Fernandez and Warming Bernabel put runners on first and second base. Sterlin Thompson then walked to load the bases. The ensuing batter Fulford hit an infield single to drive in Fernandez from third base and bring the score to 2-1.

In the top of the fifth inning, JT Arruda led off the frame with a triple. After an Andrew Pinckney flyout, Trey Harris singled into left field to bring Arruda home and make it a 3-1 game.

The Senators scored in the top of the seventh inning as a Dermis Garcia RBI single made it a 4-1 ballgame.

Hartford responded in the bottom half of the seventh inning as a pair of two-out walks issued to Thompson and Fulford loaded the bases. Zach Kokoska then stepped to the plate and launched a ball into the left stands for a grand slam to give the Yard Goats a 5-4 lead.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Washington Nationals Affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday, July 24th (7:10 p.m.), at Dunkin' Park. RHP Chase Dollander will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Michael Cuevas will start for the Senators. The game will be televised on NESN and live-streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Bryce McGowan (2-0)

LP: Holden Powell (2-4)

SV: Jaden Hill (6)

Time: 2:40

