Wells Spins Another Gem in Series Opening Win at New Hampshire

July 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Manchester, NH) - Another seven-shutout innings from Lachlan Wells led the Reading Fightin Phils (9-13; 40-50) to a 2-0 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-16; 34-54) on Tuesday night from Delta Dental Stadium.

Wells (W, 6-5) matched his dominance from his last outing 10 days ago. The lefty went seven-shutout innings, allowing just four hits and walking one. He matched a career-high with 11 strikeouts, which he last did on Sept. 1, 2016, with Cedar Rapids. It was the third time in Wells' affiliated-professional career that he struck out 10-or-more batters in a game.

Wells was in control the entire night, as he tossed 74 pitches, with 57 of them being strikes. The Australian native has now thrown back-to-back outings of seven innings and no runs allowed. He has gone 14-straight innings without allowing a run. For the month of July, Wells is 3-0, with a 1.44 ERA over four starts.

Behind Wells, Daniel Harper tossed a scoreless eighth inning, allowing one hit and striking out one. Andrew Schultz (S, 4) had a clean ninth inning, with the lone base runner he allowed being eliminated by a double play. In total, the Fisher Cats had just five hits on the night.

Offensively, Reading put up two runs, with one coming in third inning and another in the fifth. In the top of the third, Caleb Ricketts brought home Erick Brito with a sacrifice fly. Then in the fifth, Justin Crawford singled home Brito to make it 2-0. Both of those runs came off New Hampshire starter CJ Van Eyk (L, 2-7), who allowed just the two runs on five hits over six innings pitched, with three strikeouts.

It was another strong night for Crawford, as he had three hits and two stolen bases. In total, Reading swiped a season-high nine bags on the night. Gabriel Rincones Jr. led the way with three steals, Crawford had two, Carson Taylor had two, while Erick Brito and Otto Kemp each added one.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Wednesday at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 12:05 p.m. LHP Matt Osterberg will start for Reading, opposite RHP Nick Fraze for New Hampshire. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Reading returns home from Tuesday, July 30 through Sunday, August 4, against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Tuesday is the 21st Annual Morning Game, with the first 2,000 adults receiving a Cream Chipped Beef Hat, thanks to Reading Hospital. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all feature fireworks. Wednesday's show is presented by Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II. Thursday's is sponsored by Riverfront Federal Credit Union and Friday's is thanks to PSECU. Saturday is a Tribute to Harry Potter, with the R-Phils wearing Harry Potter Jerseys. The night will end with Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, presented by T-Mobile. The series ends Sunday with a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Berks County Intermediate Unit.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

