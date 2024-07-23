Jones, Richardson Go Deep As Patriots Down Sea Dogs in Series Opener

July 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Anthony Seigler congratulates Grant Richardson

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Anthony Seigler congratulates Grant Richardson(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots won their fourth straight game as they defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 7-5 on Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark in game one of a six-game series. The Patriots bullpen has not allowed an earned run over their last 14 innings spanning the four-game win streak, where they have allowed only two hits. Somerset's four game win streak matches their longest of the season, first accomplished vs. RIC 6/25-6/28. The Patriots have won five straight home games, their longest home winning streak of the season. The win expands Somerset's Eastern League Northeast Division lead to 2.5 games over Binghamton and Hartford.

LHP Ben Shields (4.2 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 7 K) fired 4.2 IP in his third Double-A start, allowing only 1 ER with 7 K. In three starts since his promotion to Somerset on 7/2, Shields has posted a 1.06 ERA in 17 IP with 20 K and opponents batting .177. Shields struck out 7+ batters for fifth time this season and fourth over his last five games. In his last eight starts dating back to 6/1 vs. ABD as a member of High-A Hudson Valley, Shields has pitched to a 1.64 ERA with 57 K in 43.2 IP.

RHP Carlos Gomez (1.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K) earned the win, firing 1.1 shutout IP of relief. Gomez has not allowed an ER over his last five outings, spanning 7.1 IP with 6 K and only 3 H allowed.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, SB) clocked a solo homer in the 7th inning for his 11th long ball of the season. The Yankees No. 2 prospect hit safely in four straight games, going 5-for-16 (.312) with 1 HR, 3 RBI, and 2 R. Jones homer was deposited 108 MPH off the bat and traveled 393 ft. Jones registered his 18th multi-hit game of the season and 10th multi-RBI game.

LF Grant Richardson (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2B, R) fell a triple shy of the cycle, clubbing a go-ahead two-run blast in the 6th inning to put Somerset ahead 6-4. Richardson's two-run blast was launched 110 MPH off the bat, 409 ft. Tuesday marked Richardson's 22nd multi-hit game of the season and fourth 3+ hit game. Richardson has more multi-hit games (22) than single hit games (18) this season. Richardson also cashed in his ninth multi-RBI showcase of the year.

RF Elijah Dunham (1-for-3, BB) extended his hit streak to six games. Dunham, the winner of Eastern League Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks, has hit safely in 23 of his last 24 games and reached base in 27 of his last 28. Over his last 26 games since 6/13 @BNG, Dunham is slashing .367/.425/.679 with 7 HR, 23 RBI, 19 XBH, and 19 R. Since 6/13, Dunham leads the Eastern League in SLG (.679), OPS (1.104), H (40), 2B (11), XBH (19), and TB (74). Dunham's .525 SLG and .900 OPS are the most in the Eastern League among active players.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.