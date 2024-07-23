Toribio Torches Two Homers in 8-4 Victory Over Ponies

July 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Luis Toribio rocketed two home runs in a four-RBI performance as the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 8-4, Tuesday night at The Diamond.

Five of the eleven total hits for the Flying Squirrels (43-48, 9-13) went for extra bases in the win.

After Brandon Martorano batted a two-out single in the bottom of the second, Toribio crushed a two-run homer to center field an estimated 463 feet to propel Richmond ahead, 2-0.

Binghamton (47-41, 12-9) cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the third inning when Nick Lorusso hit a solo home run.

Wade Meckler led off the third inning with a walk and later scored on a Binghamton fielding error to give the Flying Squirrels a two-run lead.

The Flying Squirrels stacked four runs in the fifth inning against Binghamton starter Luis Moreno (Loss, 3-3) to capture a 7-4 advantage. Toribio led off the inning with a solo home run, Meckler and Jairo Pomares each had RBI singles and Carter Howell scored from third base on the second Binghamton error of the night.

The Rumble Ponies responded with a pair of RBI singles in the sixth inning against Richmond starter Dylan Cumming (Win, 1-4). Cumming totaled six strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Matt Rudick produced an RBI single in the seventh to move the score to 7-4.

Toribio elevated the Flying Squirrels to an 8-4 lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning. He finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBIs and is the first Flying Squirrel this season to produce a multi-homer game.

Jose Cruz and Mat Olsen held the Rumble Ponies scoreless over the eighth and ninth innings to secure the win.

The Flying Squirrels and Rumble Ponies continue the series Wednesday afternoon at The Diamond. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (6-4, 3.22) will start for Richmond opposed by Binghamton right-hander Tyler Stuart (2-7, 4.15). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Flying Squirrels will welcome campers for Summer Camp Day presented by Chick-fil-A. Kids 14 and under can stick around following the game for to run the bases.

