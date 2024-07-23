July 23, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS DROP SERIES WITH FINALE LOSS The Portland Sea Dogs fell short in 8-2 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, Reading secured the series win. Roman Anthony went 2-4 with a run scored while Kristian Campbell extended a 12-game hit-streak going 1-3 with an RBI. Portland took a 1-0 lead after a pair of singles in the top of the first. Anthony singled to leadoff before a single from Campbell brought him home. Reading countered scoring three runs on three hits and one error in the top of the first inning to take the lead. Reading continued, scoring two runs in the top of the fifth inning. A two-run RBI double from Josh Breaux highlighted the inning. Anthony hit his second single of the day in the bottom of the fifth to drive in Karson Simas and put Portland within three, 5-2. Reading went on to put up two runs in the top of the sixth. An RBI single from Ethan Wilson along with and RBI double from Gabriel Rincones Jr. extended a 7-2 lead. In the top of the eighth, Rincones Jr. singled to score Wilson and propel the Fightins, 8-2.

SEA DOG STREAKS Kristian Campbell enters today riding a 12-game hit streak which currently represents the longest active streak in the Eastern League. Across the last 12 games, Campbell has gone 17-44 (.386) with 11 runs scored, six doubles, seven RBI, eight walks, seven strikeouts, and three stolen bases while notching a .500 OBP. Roman Anthony enters today riding a five-game hit streak where he has gone 6-22 (.273) with three runs scored, one triple, one homer, two RBI, eight strikeouts, and three stolen bases. Karson Simas completes the hit streaks with a four-game streak of his own. In that span, Simas has gone 4-13 (.308) with one run scored, two doubles, three RBI, and three stolen bases. Phillip Sikes also sports a 10-game on base streak that dates back to July 3rd. Sikes has a .429 OBP with eight walks and three stolen bags in that span.

NEW PITCHERS IN PORTLAND RHP David Sandlin and LHP Connelly Early were promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville prior to the series opener with the Patriots. Sandlin made 10 starts for the Drive prior to his promotion where tallied a 5.12 ERA and struck out 50 over a combined 31.2 innings. Sandlin was aqquired from the Kansas City Royals on February 17, 2024 in exchange for RHP John Schreiber. Sandlin was originally selected by KC in the 11th round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. At the time of being traded to Boston, was ranked by Baseball America as the Royals' No. 20 prospect. LHP Connelly Early made 15 starts for the Drive prior to his promotion where he notched a 3.72 ERA. Early allowed just 24 walks while striking out 90 across 67.2 innings this season. Early was drafted by Boston in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft out of University of Virginia. Prior to UVA, Early attended Army West Point (2020-21). Early and Kyle Teel reunite after being battery mates in the 2022-2023 season at UVA.

SUMMARIZING SOMERSET This week will mark the second of three total series against the Patriots this season. Portland last faced Somerset May 14th-19th where they split a six-game series with the Patriots. Portland will welcome Somerset for the final series and lone home series August 20th-26th.

THIS DAY IS SEA DOGS HISTORY July 23, 2006 - Miguel Pinango became the fourth pitcher to no-hit the Sea Dogs in the team's 13-year history. He did it in the second game of a double header by final score of 7-0. He is the first pitcher to no-hit Portland at Hadlock Field. The righty allowed only one baserunner when Matt Van Der Bosch reached on a shortstop's error with one out in the seventh inning.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Caleb Bolden will have the start in the series in what will mark his third start with Portland and 12th appearance overall. Bolden last pitched on July 13th in Hartford where he tossed 3.0 innings in relief in a no-decision. Bolden allowed one run on one hit while walking two and striking out four. Today will mark Bolden's first career start against the Patriots.

