Fightin Phils to Provide Radio Coverage of Phillies Spring Breakout Game

March 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Clearwater, FL) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to announce that they'll be providing the radio coverage of Friday's Spring Breakout Game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates, live from Baycare Ballpark in Clearwater. Audio coverage will be available on the Fightin Phils Website, The Phillies Website, along with the MLB App.

Fightin Phils broadcaster Jake Starr will provide the radio commentary live from Clearwater on Friday. Starr is entering his third season as the Fightin Phils broadcaster and also serves as the team's Director of PR/Media Relations and Client Fulfilment. The Spring Breakout Game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and pre-game radio coverage will begin at 12:45 p.m.

The Phillies Spring Breakout roster can be found HERE, and features 11 former Fightin Phils, along with 10 who played in Reading during the 2024 season. Top prospects Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford, along with many other potential 2025 R-Phils are slated to appear in the game. Fans can also catch the next wave of future Fightin Phils in the Spring Breakout Game. Pittsburgh's roster for the game can be found HERE and showcases many of the Pirates top prospects including Bubba Chandler and Philadelphia-area native Lonnie White.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday, April 4, at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

