Bertrand Tosses Another Hitless Start in Squirrels Loss
May 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
BOWIE, Md. - John Michael Bertrand threw six hitless innings but the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Bowie Baysox, 2-1, on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium.
The Flying Squirrels (19-23) were held to four hits by the Baysox (22-19) in their first loss of the series.
Bertrand issued a pair of walks and struck out five batters in his six innings. In his two starts against the Baysox this year, Bertrand has thrown 13 hitless innings.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, TT Bowens broke up the no-hit bid with an RBI double against reliever Evan Gates (Loss, 1-1), tying the game, 1-1.
In the bottom of the eighth, Samuel Basallo hit a two-out, two-strike single to right to give the Baysox a 2-1 lead.
Bowie reliever Nick Richmond (Save, 1) allowed a two-out single but closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.
The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a leadoff homer by Vaun Brown, his first since the season opener at Somerset on April 5.
It was the only run allowed by Bowie starter Seth Johnson over his season-high five innings.
In the top of the eighth, Carter Howell and Will Wilson reached on two-out walks, but Dylan Heid (Win, 3-0) worked a lineout from Jairo Pomares to escape the jam and keep the score tied.
Bertrand and Gates combined to hold the Baysox to two hits in the game.
The series continues on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium. Right-hander Carson Ragsdale will start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander Alex Pham (1-1, 5.29). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Following this week's road trip, the Flying Squirrels for a 12-game homestand from May 28-June 9. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets , by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
