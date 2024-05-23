Rumble Ponies Use Big Eighth in Comeback Over Fightin Phils

(Reading, PA) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (22-18) rode an eight-run eighth inning en route to a 13-4 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (18-24) on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. With the win, Bingham holds the 2-1 edge in this week's six-game series.

Binghamton struck first with a run in the top half of the first inning after Wyatt Young led off the game with a home run. The Rumble Ponies got traffic on the base paths, with two runners on, against Fightins' starting pitcher Matt Osterberg, but he struck out Ryan Clifford to end the first and keep it 1-0, Binghamton.

Reading responded in a big way in the bottom of the first inning. Marcus Lee Sang and Kendall Simmons began the frame with a single. Following a fielder's choice from Caleb Ricketts and a single by Carson Taylor, the bases were loaded for Carlos De La Cruz. De La Cruz then hit a double to right-center field to score both Simmons and Ricketts. Ethan Wilson then hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Taylor and make it 3-1, Reading.

Binghamton then tacked on another run in the top of the second. JT Schwartz led off the inning with a single and came around to score when Drake Osborn hit a double to make it 3-2, with the Fightin Phils still on top.

The Fightin Phils then grew their lead with two more runs in the bottom of the third. Taylor was walked to lead off the inning and scored on a De La Cruz triple. Wilson then hit another sacrifice fly to right field, scoring De La Cruz and making it 5-2, Fightin Phils.

The Rumble Ponies chipped into the deficit with two more runs in the top of the fourth. Osterberg issued a walk to Jaylen Plamer and Osborn doubled again, scoring Palmer. Then, with two outs in the inning, Alex Ramirez reached on an error by Kendall Simmons, scoring Osborn to make it 5-4, Reading.

Reading then tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth. Robert Moore reached on a one-out walk and advanced to second on a balk from Luis Moreno. With two outs, Simmons singled home Moore to make it 6-4.

Binghamton then made it 6-5 in the top of the seventh inning. With two outs, Rowdey Jordan doubled off Matt Russell, then came around to score when Kevin Parada singled to make it a one-run lead for Reading.

The Rumble Ponies then broke the game wide open in the top of the eighth inning. Andrew Schultz (L, 1-1) entered for Reading and walked the first hitter he faced Ryan Clifford. Clifford was pinch-ran for by Omar De Los Santos. De Los Santos was then caught stealing at second by Caleb Ricketts. It was the third runner caught stealing by Ricketts in the game, marking a new career high.

JT Schwartz then walked and Palmer followed with a double. Osborn hit another double, his third of the night, to score two runs. Young then reached on an error by Carson Taylor and that ended the night for Schultz and Tommy McCollum entered. On the first pitch McCollum threw, Ramirez hit a three-run home run. Rowdey Jordan then single, Parada doubled, then Brandon McIlwain and Ryan Clifford were hit by pitches. Palmer then hit a two-out, two-run, single to make it 13-6, which ended the evening for McCollum. Zach Haake entered and retired the only hitter he faced to end the top of the eighth.

In the eighth inning, Binghamton sent 13 hitters to the plate, scoring eight runs on six hits, with one error committed by Reading. It was the ninth time an opposing team batted around against Reading this season.

Matt Osterberg started for Reading and did not factor into the decision. Osterberg went four innings, allowing six hits, four runs, three walks, and six strikeouts. Tristan Garnett had a strong night out of the bullpen. Garnett did not allow a run, hit, or walk, and struck out two. The only hitter that reached against Garnett came on an error.

Luis Moreno started for Binghamton, going 3.2 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, with three walks and four strikeouts. Justin Jarvis (W, 2-1) was stellar in relief. Jarvis went 5.1 innings following the departure of Moreno.

