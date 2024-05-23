May 23, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS WIN IN LATE INNING RALLY The Portland Sea Dogs explode for eight runs in the final two frames to come back and defeat the Hartford Yard Goats 11-8 on Wednesday night. Hartford took an early lead, plating a run in the top of the first after Sterlin Thompson grounded into a force out to score Adael Amador. Amador continued the scoring in the top of the third inning with an RBI single to center field before a sacrifice fly from Warming Bernabel would bring him home and put Hartford up 3-0. Kyle Teel recorded an RBI groundout to the shortstop to score Tyler McDonough and put Portland on the board in the bottom of the third. In the top of the fourth, Bladimir Restituyo hit a leadoff solo homer to left center field before an RBI single off the bat of AJ Lewis would bring in the fifth run for Hartford. Nick Decker put Portland within three in the bottom of the fourth with a sacrifice fly to center field. In the top of the fifth, three singles would score three more for the Yard Goats. Braiden Ward singled to drive in Bernabel, Nic Kent scored Ward on a single of his own, and a single from Braxton Fulford would drive in AJ Lewis. A single from Matthew Lugo and a throwing error from the left fielder Thompson would drive in a run for Portland in the fifth. Portland got within one run in the bottom of the seventh after a two-run double from Teel (9) would bring in Mayer and Anthony. An RBI groundout from Lugo along with an RBI double from Phillip Sikes (6) would make it 8-7, Hartford. The Sea Dogs exploded for four more runs in the bottom of the eighth after an RBI single from Teel would tie the game at eight. A two-run single from Lugo would drive in Mayer and Anthony to give Portland their first lead of the day. Gasper would cap off the scoring with a single to right field ro drive in Teel and seal the 11-8 win.

MAYER ATOP THE MOUNTAIN Marcelo Mayer now ties for the lead in all of Minor League Baseball in doubles with sixteen total after three more last series against the Somerset Patriots. Portland currently leads all of Double-A in doubles with 85 collectively. Mayer has also ties for the most extra-base hits in the Eastern League whith 20 total. He ties the Eastern league lead in hits (48) while ranking second for the most runs (31) in the Eastern League. Mayer leads the team in average (.304), stolen bases (9), and total bases (76) coming into today. He is also currently riding a six-game hit streak after going 8-25 with six runs, one double, one homer, one RBI, six strikeouts, and one stolen base to record a .320 average over that span.

TEEL ON A TEAR The New Jersey native, Kyle Teel, hit .429 last week against the Somerset Patriots after going six- for-fourteen with five runs, two doubles, three RBI, three walks, and one strikeout. His .529 OBP and .571 slugging percentage led the team after appearing in four games during last week's series. Teel is hitting .357 in the month of May across fifteen games started. He has collected seven doubles, one homer, thirteen RBI, nine walks, and thirteen strikeouts, while going 20-56 this month.

POWERFUL PENROD PITCHING Portland Sea Dogs' LHP Zach Penrod has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 13th-19th. The 26-year-old made one start during the week, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning while tying a career-high with ten strikeouts in a 2-1 win on May 18th against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). Penrod went 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA allowing one run on one hit in six innings of work with three walks and ten strikeouts for the week. In the game, Penrod did not allow a base runner until two outs in the fifth inning. Somerset's first hit of the day would come in the bottom of the sixth when Anthony Seigler singled to lead off the inning. Penrod struck out the side in both the first and fourth innings. Penrod is 3-0 in six starts this season with a 2.10 ERA. He allowed 12 walks and struck out 44 in 30.0 innings. Penrod ranks among the league leaders in several categories including tied for first in winning percentage (1,000), third in average (.173), fourth in strikeouts (44), and WHIP (1.00), and fifth in ERA (2.10). Penrod is the first Sea Dogs' pitcher to earn the honor this season. While sluggers Matthew Lugo (April 15-21) and Blaze Jordan (April 22-28) have earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors this season.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 22, 2013 - Christian Vazquez went 4-for-4 with a homer, 2 doubles and a triple in Portland's 5-4 walk-off win in 10-innings. Heiker Meneses delivered the game-winning hit, nailing a two-out single to left field. May 22, 2014 - Mookie Betts hits a walk-off 2-run triple in the ninth inning, rallying the Sea Dogs to a 6-5 win over the Binghamton Mets...Betts reached base five times (4 walks and a triple).

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will have the start in game four of the series. Coffey last pitched on May 17th against the Somerset Patriots where he tossed 4.2 innings allowing seven runs (4 ER) on eight hits while walking three and striking out one. Has faced Hartford once this season on April 23rd where he tossed 4.0 innings allowing two runs one four hits while walking four and striking out four. He has faced Hartford twice last season, one of which was a start where he owned a 1-1 record and 3.60 ERA across 10.0 IP in 2023. He allowed five runs on six hits while walking three and striking out seven. Coffey held Hartford to a .171 average in 2023.

