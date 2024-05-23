Baysox Outlast Flying Squirrels in Pitcher's Duel

BOWIE, M.D - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, snapped their season-long three-game losing streak in a 2-1 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Bowie (22-19) was no-hit for the first six innings by Richmond starting left-hander John Michael Bertrand. The southpaw at one point retired 10 batters in a row and finished the evening with five strikeouts over just two walks.

Richmond (19-23) scored its lone run of the game on a Vaun Brown solo homer to left field in the third inning against starting right-hander Seth Johnson.

After giving up the homer, the Orioles No. 10 prospect set down the final nine batters faced and recorded his first five inning start of the season and at Double-A. Johnson matched his season-high with six strikeouts over one walk and two hits in a no decision. The 25-year-old has struck out six batters in each of his two starts against the Flying Squirrels this year.

In the seventh, Bowie tied the game at one on its first hit of the game with two outs against right-hander Evan Gates (L, 1-1). TT Bowens doubled home Max Wagner with a fly ball off the bottom of the left field wall. Bowens now has 24 RBI on the season which continues to lead the team.

With two outs in the eighth and Collin Burns representing the go-ahead run on third base, Samuel Basallo grounded a two-strike pitch off Gates into right field to give Bowie a 2-1 lead. The Orioles No. 2 prospect delivered his second go-ahead hit in the eighth inning this season.

Right-hander Dylan Heid (W, 3-0) earned the win after 1.2 innings of scoreless relief and Nick Richmond (S, 1) picked up the save with a scoreless ninth.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the Flying Squirrels tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. RHP Alex Pham (1-1, 5.29 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against RHP Carson Ragsdale (1-1, 3.03 ERA) for Richmond.

