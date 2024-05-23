Harrisburg Senators Game Notes vs Akron

May 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (25-16) vs Akron RubberDucks (25-16)

Game 42 - Thursday, May 23, 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field

RH Andry Lara vs RH Tommy Mace

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game three of their six-game series tonight at FNB Field. It's the first meeting between the teams this season and their lone matchup of the first half. The teams don't meet again until July 30th-August 4th for another six-game series in Harrisburg.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators rallied late to defeat the Akron RubberDucks 6-5 Wednesday night at FNB Field. The Senators had built up a 4-0 lead by the 7th inning, but the RubberDucks flipped the game with a five-run 8th inning to take a 5-4 lead. The Sens bounced back to retake the lead with two runs in the bottom half of the 8th to secure the comeback 6-5 victory. In 8th inning, Brady House followed up Dylan Crews' game-tying RBI single with an RBI single of his own to drive in the game winning run.

CLEAN ANDRY : Tonight, Andry Lara makes his second start with the Senators after debuting last week against Erie. In his AA debut he made a solid first impression, as he allowed just one earned run and struck out five in 6.1 innings of work en route to his first AA win. The strikeout was his hallmark in High-A Wilmington to start the season, as he racked up 39 Ks in 30.2 innings.

ADVANTAGE ANDREW : Andrew Pinckney has reached base in 12 consecutive games after going 2-for-4 with two runs scored yesterday. Over this 12-game stretch he is hitting .378 and has an OBP of .417 with 14 runs scored, nine RBIs, and three home runs.

CREWS IN THE CLUTCH : With another RBI single last night, Dylan Crews continues to step up for the Senators with runners in scoring position. With RISP he has 15 hits and 26 RBIs while batting .395. Eight of those 15 hits have been for extra bases, including three home runs, four doubles, and a triple. Last week against Erie, Crews drove in nine runs on eight hits, including four doubles.

A SERIES OF FORTUNATE EVENTS : The Senators have been earning the upper hand by winning the opening game of each of the last six series they've played. In their past five series, the Sens have a split and four straight series wins.

HOLDING IT DOWN : The Senators' pitching staff has been one of the best in the Eastern League. Their staff's collective 3.31 ERA is 3rd best in the Eastern League. Their bullpen's 2.98 ERA is the third-best in the Eastern League and fifth-best in AA.

WHAT A RELIEF : Orlando Ribalta highlights the Senators' bullpen as he hasn't allowed a run in 16 consecutive innings dating back to April 9th. Ribalta's 14 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run is the longest active streak in the Eastern League.

SENS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Brady House is T3rd in HRs (9) and 9th in slugging % (.493)... Andrew Pinckney is T3rd in SBs (11) and 4th in hits (43)... Robert Hassell III is T3rd in SBs (11), T5th in runs (25) and T5th in hits (38)... Dylan Crews is 4th in RBIs (27) and T1st in 3Bs (3)... on the pitching side, Brad Lord is 4th in ERA (2.15) and T2nd wins (4)... Orlando Ribalta is 3rd in saves (5)... Holden Powell is 1st in holds (4) and Tyler Schoff and Garvin Alston are T2nd in holds (3).

ALUMNI WATCH: James Wood went 3-for-4, scored two runs scored and drove in two in Rochester's 10-5 win over Lehigh Valley.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 27 active players. They've had 36 players appear in a game including 4 MLB rehabs. They've had 17 pitchers appear in a game and 19 position players appear in a game. Twenty players of the current roster were originally drafted or signed by the Nationals.

PROSPECT WATCH: The current Sens roster includes nine of the MLB.com Nationals Top 30 prospects. They are #2 OF Dylan Crews ; #3 INF Brady House ; #4 Yohandy Morales ; #8 OF Robert Hassell III ; #17 Andrew Pinckney ; # 23 RHP Cole Henry (IL) ; #24 C Israel Pineda; #27 Dustin Saenz (IL) and #30 Andry Lara. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #2 Crews ; #3 House ; #5 Morales ; #7 Hassell III; #19 Pickney; #22 Henry; and #29 LHP Andrew Alvarez .

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators in his second season with the Nationals organization. DeShields spent the previous four seasons on the Reds big league staff as the first base coach. Former big league reliever Rigo Beltran is the Senators pitching coach. Jeff Livesey is the hitting coach and Oscar Salazar is the development coach. Rounding out the staff are Don Neidig (Athletic Trainer), Ryan Grose (Strength & Conditioning Coach) & Samantha Unger (Performance Analyst).

