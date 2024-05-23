Allen's Grand Slam a Highlight in Erie's Big Loss to Altoona

Erie (23-17) was unable to overcome an early six-run deficit as Altoona (12-30) handed the SeaWolves a second consecutive loss in an 11-5 decision.

Altoona plated six runs in the second inning against Erie starter Troy Melton. Joe Perez began the game's scoring with a solo home run to lead off the inning. Tsung-Che Cheng followed with a single and Sammy Siani later walked. Dustin Peterson followed with a three-run home run, making it 4-0. After a Gage Workman error later in the frame put two runners on, RBI singles by Jase Bowen and Perez made it 6-0.

Melton lasted 1.1 innings, allowing six runs, four earned, on four hits and one walk. He struck out a pair of hitters.

The SeaWolves got a run back in the bottom of the second when Eliezer Alfonzo scored Chris Meyers on a groundout.

Altoona extended the lead to 7-1 on another unearned run against Jake Higginbotham in the third. Peterson singled home Siani, who had reached second on a fielding error by first baseman Jake Holton.

A two-run homer by Cheng and a solo blast by Siani, both against Joel Peguero in the top of the seventh, extended Altoona's lead to 10-1.

Holton moved from first base to the mound in the ninth. He surrendered a solo home run to Carter Bins, making it 11-1.

Brady Allen's grand slam in the ninth inning against Cameron Junker brought Erie's deficit to 11-5.

Carlos Mendoza extended his on-base streak to 18 games, the longest active streak in the Eastern League, with a first-inning single.

Drake Fellows (1-0) threw five strong innings for Altoona to earn the win. Melton (1-4) took the loss.

Austin Bergner faces Thomas Harrington at 6:05 p.m. on Friday as Erie's series with Altoona continues.

