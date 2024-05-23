Altoona's Offense Explodes in 11-5 Win

ERIE, Pa. - Altoona's offense had its best game of the season on Thursday night, slugging five home runs and defeating the Erie SeaWolves, 11-5, at UPMC Park.

In the win, Altoona set season highs in runs (11), hits (16), home runs (5), runs in an inning (6), and margin of victory (6). Altoona had not won consecutive games since April 9 and April 10, but takes a 2-1 lead in the series over the SeaWolves with the victory.

The Curve took an early 6-0 lead in the top of the second inning off Erie starter Troy Melton. Joe Perez led off the inning with his third home run of the season before Dustin Peterson hit his first home run with Altoona, a three-run shot, to make it 4-0. Jase Bowen added an RBI-single in the frame off reliever Jake Higginbotham before Perez returned to the plate to score Bowen with an RBI-single of his own.

Peterson added an RBI-single in the third inning and a double in the fifth, finishing 3-for-5 with four RBI and a triple shy of the cycle. Altoona added three runs in the seventh inning after Tsung-Che Cheng hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season off Joel Peguero, a two-run shot that scored Perez after a lead-off double.

Two batters later, Sammy Siani launched the first Double-A home run of his career to make it a 10-1 game. Carter Bins homered off position player Jake Holton in the ninth inning for the Curve's fifth homer of the game. All nine batters in the Altoona lineup recorded a hit in the win.

Drake Fellows was solid in the start for the Curve, tossing five innings and allowing one run on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts, bringing his Double-A ERA to 1.69 with the Curve. His lone run came in the second inning after Ben Malgeri doubled and scored on a groundout.

J.C. Flowers made his season debut with the Curve in the win, tossing one scoreless inning with two strikeouts. Kade McClure also debuted with Altoona with a scoreless inning of relief. Jack Carey threw 38 pitches in the eighth inning to strand the bases loaded in a scoreless effort. The SeaWolves added four runs in the bottom of the ninth off Cameron Junker with a grand slam by Brady Allen.

Altoona will continue a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Friday night at 6:05 p.m. with RHP Thomas Harrington taking the ball for Altoona against RHP Austin Bergner for Erie.

