Jackson Drives in Two Runs in Binghamton's Loss at Richmond

July 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (14-10, 49-42) fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 5-2, on Friday night at The Diamond. Jeremiah Jackson drove in both of Binghamton's runs.

With Binghamton down 4-0 in the sixth, Ryan Clifford hit a double and Jackson followed with an RBI single to pull Binghamton within three runs. With Binghamton down 4-1 in the eighth inning, Jackson hit an RBI single that scored Matt Rudick to make it 4-2. Jackson went 2-for-3 with two RBI singles and a walk.

Richmond (10-15, 44-50) put up a three-spot in the first inning against Nolan McLean (0-7), highlighted by Carter Howell's RBI single, Brandon Martorano's sacrifice fly, and a defensive error.

In the fourth inning, Diego Velasquez blasted a solo home run that put Richmond up 4-0. It marked his first Double-A home run. In a two-run game in the eighth, Velasquez hit an RBI single that scored Martorano, after he singled and reached second base on an error, which put Richmond up 5-2.

McLean allowed three earned runs over five innings with three strikeouts. Josh Hejka allowed just one unearned run over three innings with three strikeouts in relief, which marked his season-high in innings pitched and strikeouts with Binghamton.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) on Saturday at The Diamond. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Kevin Parada went 2-for-4 with two singles to extend his on-base streak to 20 games...Parada recorded his 17th multi-hit game of the season and sixth multi-hit game over his last 10 games...Jackson recorded his 16th multi-hit game and 10th multi-RBI game...Binghamton recorded 10 hits, but went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

##RUMBLE PONIES##

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.