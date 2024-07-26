Squirrels Strike Early to Beat Ponies, 5-2

July 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled ahead in the first inning and rolled to a 5-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (44-50, 9-15) picked up their second win of this week's series against the Rumble Ponies (49-42, 14-10).

Richmond opened a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against Binghamton starter Nolan McLean (Loss, 0-7). Wade Meckler led off the inning with a double and came in to score on a single by Carter Howell, who later scored on an error. Brandon Martorano brought home a third run with a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the fourth, Diego Velasquez blasted a solo homer for his first Double-A hit, opening a 4-0 lead.

Seth Lonsway (Win, 2-1) started and threw five scoreless innings, lowering his Double-A season ERA to 1.69 through five outings. He finished his night with six strikeouts.

Jeremiah Jackson hit an RBI single in the top of the sixth to cut the Flying Squirrels' lead to 4-1.

In the top of the eighth, Jackson added another RBI single to close the score to 4-2 against Richmond reliever Mat Olsen (Save, 3).

Velasquez padded the lead to 5-2 with an RBI single, his third hit of the game, in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Olsen stranded a runner at second in the ninth to end the game.

The series continues on Saturday night at The Diamond. Lefty Nick Swiney (3-1, 4.79) will start for Richmond opposed by Binghamton right-hander Brandon Sproat (4-1, 2.41). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Night presented by The Good Feet Store and Budweiser. The Flying Squirrels will wear special jerseys that have been auctioned to benefit TAPS. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

