Two Homers Aren't Enough as Fightins Fall to FisherCats

July 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Manchester, NH) - Home runs from Josh Breaux and Trevor Schwecke weren't enough as the Fightin Phils (10-15; 41-52) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-17; 36-55) 7-3 on Friday night.

Breaux gave the Fightin Phils a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning and Schwecke followed one batter later with a solo shot. These were Breaux and Schwecke's four homers of the year respectively. Kendall Simmons went 3-for-4 in the game with two doubles and a run scored. That was all the offense Reading would get, as FisherCats pitching held them to three runs.

New Hampshire got on the board in the bottom of the third and scored three runs in the frame. Ryan McCarty hit an RBI double and Michael Turconi drove in a run with an RBI single. The Fisher Cats took a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, the FisherCats busted the game open scoring four runs in the inning. Glenn Santiago hit a bases-clearing RBI double, increasing their lead to 7-3.

Sam Aldegheri (L, 0-2) went five innings, allowed three earned runs on three hits, walked two, and struck out six. Trenton Wallace earned the win (4-3), allowed two earned runs on four hits, and struck out eight with no walks.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Saturday at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 6:35 p.m. RHP Robinson Pina will start for Reading, opposite RHP Lazaro Estrada for New Hampshire. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

