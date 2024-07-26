Baysox Shut Out by RubberDucks to Even Series

AKRON, OH. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shut out by the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a final score of 7-0 from Canal Park on Friday night.

Bowie (11-14, 43-50) collected just two hits on the night, matching a season low.

Baysox starting right-hander Alex Pham (L, 3-3) set down the first five batters faced but could not finish the second inning. Akron (17-8, 54-40) scored four runs on three hits all with two outs. After a two-out single, walk and bunt single, Pham hit Gabriel Rodriguez on the arm with the bases loaded to bring in Akron's first run. The next batter, CJ Kayfus, cleared the bases with a three-run double to right-center to knock Pham out of the game.

Pham delivered his shortest start of the season with 1.2 innings pitched and allowed four runs on three hits over one walk.

Major League rehabber Matthew Boyd (W, 1-0) received the start for the RubberDucks and pitched five shutout innings with three strikeouts to earn the victory. The 33-year-old left-hander is recovering from reconstructive left elbow surgery.

Akron tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning on an RBI double from Connor Kokx, RBI single from Rodriguez and a sacrifice fly from Kayfus.

Right-hander Lincoln Henzman, left-hander Ryan Hennen and right-hander Wandisson Charles combined for 5.1 shutout innings of relief.

Akron left-hander Parker Messick (S, 1) entered in the sixth and threw four perfect innings with four strikeouts to collect the save. He and Boyd teamed up to retire the final 21 Baysox batters in a row.

The Baysox continue their six-game road trip against the RubberDucks tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. RHP Cameron Weston (4-5, 2.94 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against LHP Ryan Webb (3-6, 2.75 ERA) for Akron.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 - Sunday, August 4 against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

