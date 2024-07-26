Workman Swipes Record in Late Erie Loss

July 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (54-38) lost their five-game winning streak as Altoona (40-54) scored a pair of late runs to beat Erie 3-1. The win also snapped Altoona's six-game losing streak.

Jackson Jobe started for Erie. He surrendered a solo home run to Carter Bins in the second inning, giving Altoona a 1-0 lead. In his 12th start of the season between High-A and Double-A, it was the first home run Jobe allowed this season.

Jobe labored through 5.2 innings. Though he only allowed one run on five hits, he also walked a career-high five batters. His 102 pitches were also a career-high in a single outing.

After Thomas Harrington stymied Erie through 5.2 innings of scoreless pitching, the SeaWolves broke through to tie in the eighth inning. Hao-Yu Lee began the inning with a double against Justin Meis. Gage Workman singled him home to tie the game at 1-1.

After his RBI single, Workman stole second base. It was the 64th stolen base in Workman's Erie career, which passed Jamie Johnson for the most stolen bases in SeaWolves franchise history.

Jake Higginbotham took over in the ninth inning for Erie. Tres Gonzalez hit a one-out single. Yoyner Fajardo scored him with an RBI triple, giving Altoona a 2-1 lead. Charles McAdoo scored Fajardo with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

Jaden Woods (2-2) earned the win after completing the eighth and striking out the side in the ninth inning. Higginbotham (2-3) took the loss.

The series continues on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. when Carlos Peña takes on Bubba Chandler.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.