Lights Out Lefties Lift Akron to 7-0 Win Over Bowie

July 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Left-handers Matthew Boyd and Parker Messick combined to strikeout seven and guide the Akron RubberDucks to a 7-0 shutout win over the Bowie Baysox on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

With two outs in the third, the RubberDucks offense got to work. Micael Ramirez and Connor Kokx each singled and Dayan Frias worked a walk to load the bases. Gabriel Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to score Ramirez and give Akron the lead. CJ Kayfus followed with a bases clearing double into the right-center gap to make it 4-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Boyd breezed through the Baysox lineup in his third rehab start. The Guardians left-hander's lone jam came in the third when Bowie opened the frame with a walk and double to put runners on second and third with no out. Boyd got back-to-back strikeouts and a pop out to escape the jam. In total, Boyd worked five scoreless innings allowing just two hits while striking out three. Messick followed where Boyd left off striking out a batter in each inning on his way to four perfect innings of relief.

Duck Tales

Akron added on in the sixth. With runners on first and second, Kokx drove a double down the line in left to score Joe Donovan and make it 5-0 Akron. Rodriguez followed with an RBI single to score Frias. Kayfus then capped the inning with a sac-fly to score Kokx and make it 7-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Boyd tossed 64 pitches (43 strikes) and topped out at 93 mph...In two rehab starts with Akron, Boyd has tossed nine innings allowing one run while striking out eight...Akron's 12 shutouts are tied with the Harrisburg Senators and Palm Beach Cardinals for second most in MiLB...Game Time: 2:15...Attendance: 7,477.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park on Saturday, July 27 at 7:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Ryan Webb (3-6, 2.75 ERA) will take the mound against Bowie right-hander Cameron Weston (4-5, 2.94 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

