Sea Dogs Silence Somerset in 3-0 Shutout Win

July 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater Township, New Jersey- The Portland Sea Dogs (13-10, 49-43) silence the Somerset Patriots (169, 48-46) with a shutout 3-0 win on Friday night. The win marked the fourth shutout of the season for Portland.

Tyler McDonough went 3-4 with a pair of RBI and stolen bases, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Kristian Campbell notched a multi-it game going 2-4 with a double. Connelly Early pitched 5.0 shutout innings allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out five in his Double-A debut. Theo Denlinger and Robert Kwiatkowski each contributed 2.0 shutout innings in relief.

McDonough put Portland on the board with an RBI double (13) in the top of the second. In the top of the fifth, McDonough continued the momentum with a solo homer (3) to dead center to put Portland up by two. Blaze Jordan singled in the sixth to drive in Campbell and extend the lead and complete the scoring on either side as Portland took it, 3-0.

LHP Connelly Early (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out five. Theo Denlinger (3) earned the hold with 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out three. Robert Kwiatkowski (3) earned the save pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while striking out two. He did not issue a walk. RHP Bailey Dees (4-6, 4.28 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 6.0 innings allowing three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs return to TD Bank Ballpark, tomorrow, July 27th, 2024 for game five of a six-game series with Somerset Patriots. First pitch for game five is slated for 7:05pm. Portland will give the ball to RHP Hunter Dobbins (6-3, 3.89 ERA) while the Patriots will start RHP Zach Messinger (2-7, 3.90 ERA).

