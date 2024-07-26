July 26, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

DECKER HOMER MAKES THE DIFFERENCE IN COMEBACK DUB The Portland Sea Dogs comeback in the ninth to defeat the Somerset Patriots 7-6 on Thursday night. Roman Anthony extended an eight-game hit streak after going 2-5 with a season-high three- RBI. Kristian Campbell and Kyle Teel both notched three-hit games while Nick Decker crushed his sixth homer of the season. The Patriots took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second after a grand slam from Alexander Vargas. Anthony cut the Patriots lead in half in the top of the fifth with a two-run single. Anthony would go on to score on a wild pitch to put Portland within one, 4-3. Kyle Teel tied the game at four with an RBI single. Somerset regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a sacrifice fly from Max Burt. A solo homer from Rafael Flores in the bottom of the eighth extended a 6-4 lead. In the top of the ninth, Decker crushed a game-tying two-run homer to center field to even it at six. Anthony gave the Sea Dogs a 7-6 lead with an RBI single to score Karson Simas and seal the deal.

SEA DOG STREAKS Roman Anthony enters today riding an eight-game hit streak where he has gone 11-37 (.297) with six runs scored, two doubles, one triple, one homer, seven RBI, one walk, and five stolen bases. Kristian Campbell is riding a 15-game on base streak where he has gone 21-56 (.375) with seven doubles, nine RBI, 11 walks, and six stolen bases while reaching base at a .486 clip. Phillip Sikes also sports a 12-game on base streak that dates back to July 3rd. Sikes has a .392 OBP with nine walks and three stolen bags in that span.

AGAINST THE DARK SIDE Marcelo Mayer leads with a .360 average against Patriots pitching this season in six total games. Kristian Campbell is hitting .333 in three games so far this series while New Jersey native, Kyle Teel, is hitting .333 in seven games against Somerset so far ikn 2024. Roman Anthony notches a .314 average in eight games against Somerset where he has collected three doubles, one homer, seven RBI, and two stolen bags.

LEADER BOARD LINEUP Marcelo Mayer currently leads the Eastern League in average (.306) while Kyle Teel comes in close behind in second place (.301). Teel ranks fourth in most RBI (52) while ranking fourth in OBP (.390). Mayer leads Double-A in doubles (27) while ranking second in the EL in extra-base hits (35), just behind Ben Cowles with Somerset (37).

NEW PITCHERS IN PORTLAND RHP David Sandlin and LHP Connelly Early were promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville prior to the series opener with the Patriots. Sandlin made 10 starts for the Drive prior to his promotion where tallied a 5.12 ERA and struck out 50 over a combined 31.2 innings. Sandlin was aqquired from the Kansas City Royals on February 17, 2024 in exchange for RHP John Schreiber. LHP Connelly Early made 15 starts for the Drive prior to his promotion where he notched a 3.72 ERA. Early allowed just 24 walks while striking out 90 across 67.2 innings this season.

SUMMARIZING SOMERSET This week will mark the second of three total series against the Patriots this season. Portland last faced Somerset May 14th-19th where they split a six-game series with the Patriots. Portland will welcome Somerset for the final series and lone home series August 20th-26th.

THIS DAY IS SEA DOGS HISTORY July 26, 2008 - Portland scored all six runs during the second and third innings and beat the Trenton Thunder 6-3 on Saturday night. Josh Reddick nailed a 3-run triple off losing pitcher George Kontos (3-10) in the second inning and scored on Argenis Diaz's sacrifice fly. Aaron Bates knocked in the final two runs for Portland with a 2-run shot in the third inning. Dave Gassner (3-5) worked six solid innings on seven hits and three runs to earn the win.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Connelly Early will have the start in game four of the series in what will mark his Double-A debut. Early made 15 starts for the Drive prior to his promotion where he notched a 3.72 ERA. Early allowed just 24 walks while striking out 90 across 67.2 innings this season. Early was drafted by Boston in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft out of University of Virginia. Prior to UVA, Early attended Army West Point (2020-21). Early and Kyle Teel reunite after being battery mates in the 2022-2023 season at UVA.

