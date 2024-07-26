Senators Edge Yard Goats, 4-3

July 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 4-3 in walk-off fashion Friday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. Braiden Ward hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 9th to give Hartford the win. The Senators had rallied back from a 3-0 deficit as they scored two runs in the 7th inning and plated the game-tying run in the top of the 9th before Hartford walked off in bottom of the 9th.

THE BIG PLAY

Leading off the bottom of the 9th for Hartford, Braiden Ward hit a walk-off home run - his second home run of the night - to give the Yard Goats the 4-3 win.

FILIBUSTERS

Paul Witt went 1-for-4 and drove in all three runs for the Sens on a two-run homer in the 7th inning and an RBI groundout in the 9th... Marquis Grissom Jr. threw a scoreless 6th inning to extend his active scoreless streak to nine innings... Carlos Romero threw a scoreless 7th inning... C.J. Stubbs threw out two runners stealing... Jeremy De La Rosa went 1-for-4 with a triple; he has a hit in each of his first four games in AA.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game five of their six-game series at 6:10 Saturday at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:55 p.m.

