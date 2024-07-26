Ward's Walk-off Lifts the Yard Goats Over Harrisburg

July 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT- Braiden Ward hit two home runs including a walk-off bomb that gave the Yard Goats a 4-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd (6,403) at Dunkin' Park. Ward's walk-off home run is the Yard Goat's third of the season. Warming Bernabel went 2-4 with a pair of RBI singles. Adael Amador went 3-3 with a walk and a stolen base, his 25th of the year. Reliever Seth Halvorsen earned his fourth win of the season.

The Yard Goats got on the board in the first inning on a two-out RBI single from Warming Bernabel, scoring Amador to make it 1-0 Yard Goats off starter Samuel Reyes.

In the bottom of the second inning with two outs Braiden Ward stepped to the plate and hit a solo home run that hung inside the right field foul pole to give the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.

With out in the top of the third inning the Senators threatened with one out as Cody Wilson drew a walk and Daylen Lyle followed with a base hit to put runners on first and second base. Brendan Hardy then entered the game in relief of starter Evan Shawver and got out of the jam as Kevin Made popped out and Andrew Pinckney grounded into a fielder's choice.

With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, Bernabel delivered his second RBI of the game on a base hit to score Yanquiel Fernandez and made it a 3-0 ballgame.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Senators ended Hartford's shutout as with one out CJ Stubbs drew a walk and the ensuing batter Paul Witt hit a home run over the left field fence to bring the score to 3-2.

In the top of the ninth, the Senators Jeremy De La Rosa hit a leadoff triple. After Halvorsen struck out the following batter Stubbs, Paul Witt hit into a fielder's choice that scored De La Rosa from third base and tied the game at 3-3.

In the bottom of the ninth Braiden Ward blasted a walk-off home run into the right field upper deck to win it for the Yard Goats.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Washington Nationals Affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday, July 27th (6:10 p.m.), at Dunkin' Park. LHP Carson Palmquist will start for the Yard Goats. RHP Andry Lara will start for the Senators. The game will be live streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Seth Halvorsen (4-1)

LP: Daison Acosta (2-3)

Time: 2:28

