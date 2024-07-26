Late Curve Rally Snaps Losing Skid

July 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - Yoyner Fajardo knocked an RBI-triple in the top of the ninth inning and scored on a sacrifice fly to give Altoona two late runs and snap a six-game losing streak for the Curve in a 3-1 win over Erie at UPMC Park on Friday night.

Thomas Harrington continued his strong ways in the start for the Curve, spinning 5.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. He walked two batters and allowed four hits, leaving the game with two on and two outs in the sixth inning with the Curve holding a 1-0 lead. The Pirates No. 5 prospect has allowed just two runs over his last 25.2 innings pitched for Altoona.

Justin Meis tossed 1.2 innings of relief behind Harrington, allowing one run in the eighth inning on a Gage Workman single to tie the game. Jaden Woods followed Meis and got the final five outs of the game with four strikeouts, including striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Carter Bins hit his seventh home run of the season for the Curve in the third inning to put Altoona on the board, finishing the day 2-for-4. The home run came off Tigers top prospect Jackson Jobe, who struck out five batters over 5.2 innings in the no-decision.

With the game tied 1-1 in the ninth, Jake Higginbotham entered in relief for Erie and allowed a single to Tres Gonzalez before Fajardo tripled to give the Curve the lead. Charles McAdoo then followed with the sacrifice fly to pad Altoona's lead.

Altoona continues a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. RHP Bubba Chandler is slated to start for the Curve with LHP Carlos Pena on the bump for the SeaWolves. The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday, July 31 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

