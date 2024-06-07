Rhode Island FC Hosts Eastern Conference Foe Detroit City FC on Saturday

June 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC (1W-3L-8D) returns to Beirne Stadium on the heels of its inaugural derby match at Hartford Athletic. The Ocean State squad entered enemy territory last week and was able to secure a point in the standings with a 1-1 draw against the club's nearby rival. The first half was filled with strong attacking moments, including a key pass in the fourth minute by Albert Dikwa "Chico" out to JJ Williams on the wing. Williams sent a cross to a charging Mark Doyle who poked it in from the top of the six-yard box to give RIFC an early 1-0 lead. While the early advantage looked promising, Hartford responded 20 minutes later when Joe Farrell headed in what would be the match-tying goal off a corner kick. RIFC will look to build on its recent moments of offensive success to combat an efficient Detroit City FC defense.

After winning its first five matches of the season, Detroit City FC (5W-3L-2D) has not won a USL Championship match since April 20 and has been experiencing a cold streak as of late. Since then, Le Rogue has been outscored 11-4, including a 5-1 defeat at Louisville City FC on May 29. Last time out against Orange County SC, Detroit lost its third straight match, ending in a 3-2 defeat. The tightly contested affair slipped away from Detroit in the 78th minute when Orange County forward Bryce Jamison found his way through Le Rouge's back line for the go-ahead score. Detroit will look to snap its losing streak and get back to winning ways when it takes the pitch at Beirne Stadium on Saturday.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC hosts Detroit City FC at Beirne Stadium in Week 14 of the USL Championship season.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

Detroit City FC

WHEN

Saturday, June 8

7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Beirne Stadium

1150 Douglas Pike

Smithfield, RI 02917

BROADCAST

NESN+, ESPN+

