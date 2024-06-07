Hounds, AHN Announce Change Makers Honorees

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC is pleased to announce this year's honorees as part of their Change Makers program, presented by Allegheny Health Network, recognizing people who have made a difference in their community.

This is the second year for Change Makers, and five honorees were chosen fitting this year's theme, "Kids in the Community." Nominees had to be under the age of 18, and the honorees were picked from a lengthy list of deserving candidates gathered with the help of Change Makers partner YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh.

This year's Change Makers are Dana Kromah, Gabriella Rabon, Bristol Joseph, Brody Toy and Abigail & Madelyn Hall. Each of the honorees has shown initiative and found a unique or novel way to benefit their community in Western Pennsylvania.

"This year's honorees include an incredibly impressive group of youth who are positively impacting their communities in such unique, meaningful ways through their effective leadership," said Kenya T. Boswell, senior vice president of community affairs at Highmark Health. "The future shines even brighter thanks to these honorees, and Allegheny Health Network is honored to be a part of recognizing them."

The Change Makers will be recognized on the field at the Hounds' home match Wednesday, June 19 against Louisville City FC. They will be presented with a custom Riverhounds jersey, and they and their guests will get to enjoy the game from the AHN suite.

