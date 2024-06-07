Hounds, AHN Announce Change Makers Honorees
June 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC is pleased to announce this year's honorees as part of their Change Makers program, presented by Allegheny Health Network, recognizing people who have made a difference in their community.
This is the second year for Change Makers, and five honorees were chosen fitting this year's theme, "Kids in the Community." Nominees had to be under the age of 18, and the honorees were picked from a lengthy list of deserving candidates gathered with the help of Change Makers partner YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh.
This year's Change Makers are Dana Kromah, Gabriella Rabon, Bristol Joseph, Brody Toy and Abigail & Madelyn Hall. Each of the honorees has shown initiative and found a unique or novel way to benefit their community in Western Pennsylvania.
"This year's honorees include an incredibly impressive group of youth who are positively impacting their communities in such unique, meaningful ways through their effective leadership," said Kenya T. Boswell, senior vice president of community affairs at Highmark Health. "The future shines even brighter thanks to these honorees, and Allegheny Health Network is honored to be a part of recognizing them."
The Change Makers will be recognized on the field at the Hounds' home match Wednesday, June 19 against Louisville City FC. They will be presented with a custom Riverhounds jersey, and they and their guests will get to enjoy the game from the AHN suite.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2024
- Phoenix Rising Hosts Orange County SC, Tomorrow at 8 PM - Phoenix Rising FC
- Hartford Back on the Road to Take on Western Conference-Leading New Mexico - Hartford Athletic
- Monterey Bay Hosts Western Conference Foes Sacramento Republic FC at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside - Monterey Bay FC
- Hounds, AHN Announce Change Makers Honorees - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- NCFC Travels to League-Leading Louisville City FC - North Carolina FC
- Detroit City FC Looks to Get Back to Winning Ways, Traveling to Rhode Island FC on Saturday Night - Detroit City FC
- FC Tulsa Celebrates Tulsa Tough Night against San Antonio FC - FC Tulsa
- Danny Vitiello's 66th Minute Stop Voted Save of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Memphis 901 FC Readies for Home Battle with Colorado Springs - Memphis 901 FC
- FC Tulsa Signs 2022 League One Save of the Year Winner Johan Peñaranda - FC Tulsa
- By the Numbers: Rhode Island FC Continues to Build on Positives in Its Inaugural Season - Rhode Island FC
- Cam Lindley: Coming Home - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Hosts Eastern Conference Foe Detroit City FC on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Battery Host Pittsburgh in Clash of '90s Clubs on Saturday - Charleston Battery
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts North Carolina FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories
- Hounds, AHN Announce Change Makers Honorees
- Preview: Hounds at Charleston Battery
- Vincent Settles into Latest Hounds Role
- Second-Half Rally Falls Short vs. Indy
- Hounds' Second-Half Rally Falls Short vs. Indy