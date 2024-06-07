Memphis 901 FC Readies for Home Battle with Colorado Springs

June 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC looks to get back on track this Saturday as they kick off a stretch of three home matches in seven days with Colorado Springs Switchback FC coming to town.

Memphis were winners in four of their last five matches before a 1-0 loss to San Antonio last time out. The Beale Street Boys delivered plenty of chances forcing four saves on 17 shots. Memphis have tallied double-digit shots in nine of their 12 regular season matches and rank in the top-four in shots per 90.

At the point of the attack is Brazilian attacker Marlon, who has poured in five goals and five assists in the club's last six matches, earning a USL Championship Player of the Month nomination for May. Marlon's pressure at the top of the formation has put opposing defenses under immense pressure since moving into his No. 9 central striker position.

They'll work to solve a strong Colorado side led by their own Player of the Month nominee in Ronaldo Damus. The Haiti International leads the club with six goals as they enter Saturday's matchup on a five-match winning streak.

Colorado has conceded only one goal over their winning streak, but will have their hands full against Marlon, Bruno Lapa, Dylan Borczak and Luiz Fernando.

Kickoff for Saturday's match at AutoZone Park is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can also watch the match live on WMC 5 Plus and ESPN+ nationally.

