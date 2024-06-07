By the Numbers: Rhode Island FC Continues to Build on Positives in Its Inaugural Season

While a 1W-3L-8D record may not have been the ideal start for Rhode Island FC more than one-third of the way through its inaugural season, a deeper look into the statistics show several positive trends that point towards the Ocean State club turning a corner. From a tight defensive unit to an attack that has displayed dangerous potential, the numbers show that it's only a matter of time before the goals, and wins, start flowing. Broken down into each third of the field, here are just a few reasons to get excited about the future outlook for Rhode Island FC.

Locking it Down in the Defensive Third

Taking a look at Rhode Island FC's recent string of results, it comes as no surprise that its stout defensive unit is one of the club's strong suits through 12 matches. While its league-leading eight draws on the season may not seem particularly positive, RIFC has taken points from each of the USL Championship's top four teams this season. The impressive quartet showing included a pair of shutouts, one against a Louisville City FC side who had previously scored in 14 straight matches, and another against a Charleston Battery squad who currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. The pair of resilient results were two of four total shutouts on the year, and goalkeepers Jackson Lee and Koke Vegas have combined for three Team of the Week nods between the sticks to show for it.

Vegas and Lee have commanded a tight penalty area through the first 12 matches, as RIFC sit below the league average in both shots faced (134) and shots on target faced (49). Facing an average of just under five shots on target per match, the two keepers have combined to save a strong 66 percent of those efforts.

Controlling the Middle

For much of the season, a major part of why the USL Championship's most dangerous attacks have struggled to score against RIFC isn't because they are missing shots, but instead because they never get to take them in the first place. Take RIFC's most recent home match against Louisville, for example. In a 0-0 draw against a Louisville City FC attack that had notched a league-leading 28 goals coming into the match and hadn't been shut out all season, the visitors managed just three shots on target, and struggled to create chances as a result of being out-passed and out-possessed in the midfield by the Ocean State club. Against LouCity, Khano Smith's side displayed quality buildup and found its way into the final third 65 times compared to Louisville's 49. Rhode Island FC's 326 passes bested Louisville's 281, with more than 67 percent (221) coming inside Louisville's half of the pitch and 117 coming in the final third.

This trend isn't exclusive to the Louisville match, either. In total, Rhode Island FC have out-passed its opponents in eight of its 12 matches so far, and have maintained 76 percent passing accuracy in nearly 5,000 attempts. Breaking the numbers down even further, RIFC rises above several league averages with 741 of its passes directed into the final third, 2,694 passes taking place inside the opposition's half, 813 passes going long and 361 played into the 18-yard box.

Final Execution in the Attacking Third

Despite scoring just 11 goals so far this season, Rhode Island FC has had no shortage of chances to show for its efforts. According to the USL Championship's statistics via OPTA, RIFC has seen 25 big chances so far this season, which sits right around the league average. Eight of the club's 11 goals have come from big chances this season, and seven of the club's shots have nailed the woodwork, which is third-most in the league. Add that tally to 217 total crosses and 146 total shots, and it becomes abundantly clear that the Ocean State club's offensive shortcomings do not come from a lack of quality buildup in the attacking third.

In total, RIFC has outshot its opponents in six of its 12 matches, and have amassed a 146-133 overall advantage in total shots. Currently, that puts the club 13th in the league in total shots, but it finds itself in the bottom three with a 7.53 percent conversion rate. In a game of inches, the club could be looking at a couple more wins had some of the seven shots against the woodwork been positioned on target.

By continuing to create big chances, improving the final touch and putting away a few more opportunities, Khano Smith's squad could be looking at three points rather than one more often than not. The squad has proven they can do the hardest part well. Now that the chances are there, they just have to take them.

Rhode Island FC will have a chance to build on its momentum in search of its first-ever home win as it welcomes Detroit City FC to Beirne Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

