Monterey Bay Hosts Western Conference Foes Sacramento Republic FC at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside

June 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (5-5-4, 19 points) remains at home Saturday for an exciting 7 p.m. PT showdown at Cardinale Stadium against Western Conference foes Sacramento Republic FC (5-1-6, 21 points) in Week 14 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. Saturday's match will be broadcast locally via KION on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay enters the match against its NorCal rivals Sacramento Republic FC on the heels of a four-point week against top opponents Charleston Battery and New Mexico United, including the Club's first win since April 20 against the latter this past weekend. The third of a three-match home stand, the upcoming contest against Sacramento is an important one for the Crisp-and-Kelp to ensure the side's favorable position in the table. Currently in third, Monterey Bay drew level against the top seed in the East in Charleston and followed it up with a victory over the number one team in the West in New Mexico four days later, shutting out both sides. Next up for the Union now is second-place Republic FC, who has sputtered a bit lately with three draws and most recently a loss at home in its last four matches. Also dealing with key injuries, Sacramento, like Monterey Bay, will look to maintain its spot near the top of the Western Conference table with a result in Seaside on Saturday. One of the names on the injury list for Monterey Bay is former Republic FC forward Luther Archimède, who is expected to miss the remainder of this season - ultimately delaying his first league contest against his old club to 2025.

The previous meeting between the Northern California club's came back in early May as part of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Monterey Bay made the trip to Heart Health Park and saw its Open Cup journey end with a 2-0 loss to Republic FC, who are still currently alive in the final eight - one of three USL Championship clubs left in the tournament. In league play, Sacramento Republic FC leads the all-time head-to-head with three wins to Monterey Bay's two, including a +1 goal differential.

Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Sacramento Republic FC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 59 degrees

2024 Records

Monterey Bay F.C. (5-5-4, 19 pts, 3rd West); Sacramento Republic FC (5-1-6, 21 pts, 2nd West)

