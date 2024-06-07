Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to the Valley of the Sun for a Duel with Phoenix

June 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC looks to make it six points from six to start the month of June when they head to Phoenix to face the Rising on Saturday, June 8 at 8:00 PM PDT. It's the first meeting in 2024 between these two longtime rivals, so the temperature might not be the only thing running hot on Saturday.

A RISING STAR BETWEEN THE POSTS

Phoenix Rising FC enter Saturday's contest in 6th place in the USL-C Western Conference. The defending champions have opened the campaign on a slow start. However, they are in the midst of a stretch where they have grabbed points in their last five league matches (1-1-3), including a goalless draw with the Las Vegas Lights at Cashman Field. Three of their four wins have come in front of their home crowd and they are anchored at the back by Argentine goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo. Rios Novo has built upon an impressive first season in The Valley, as he is currently second in the league in saves (42), chasing only Monterey Bay FC's Antony Siaha. Ten of his 42 saves came in Phoenix's last match, where he was named to the USL-C Team of the Week bench.

2024 Regular Season Record: 4-5-4 (6th in USL-C Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 14 I Goals Allowed: 14 I Clean Sheets: 4

Players to Watch:

F Remi Cabral

GK Rocco Rios Novo

ORANGE COUNTY'S YOUTH SHINES THROUGH

Orange County SC got back into the win column in a 3-2 victory over Detroit City FC at Championship Stadium last Saturday. Goals from forward Thomas Amang, midfielder Kyle Scott and substitute forward Bryce Jamison secured all three points in the win for the Black and Orange. The win also saw the return of defender Andrew Fox, who played the full 90 minutes at CB, and the debut of defender Ryan Flood, on loan from this week's opponent. Unfortunately, this means that Flood will be unavailable for selection this Saturday, as he is unable to play against his parent club. However, the return of defender Ashton Miles from red card suspension will bring another added boost. Just like Jamison's late winner, late goals have been a constant in this rivalry, with 28% of all goals in the series coming in the final 15 minutes of matches. Could we be in for more late drama on Saturday?

Players to Watch

D Andrew Fox

M Kyle Scott

All-time record:

Orange County SC is 9-14-9 all-time against Phoenix Rising FC.

Previous Matchup: 2023 USL Championship Playoffs

Orange County SC 1 - 2 Phoenix Rising FC A.E.T. (Championship Stadium, Irvine, CA)

Scoring summary: Danny Trejo 7' (PHX), Thomas Amang 24' (OCSC), Emil Cuello 116' (PHX)

ORANGE COUNTY...ASSEMBLE!

