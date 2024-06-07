Phoenix Rising Hosts Orange County SC, Tomorrow at 8 PM
June 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
PHOENIX, Arizona - Phoenix Rising FC is home at 38th St/Washington vs. Orange County SC, tomorrow, June 8 at 8 p.m. The match will also be broadcast live on 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports and streamed live on Goalazo. An audio broadcast is available here and in Spanish on La Campesina's Facebook page.
A total of 13 games in, Rising is a point off the pace set by last season's squad (4-4-5). While the offense has yet to ignite (14 GF), it is still just two goals off the pace of the 2023 team (16 GF). Rising's defense has improved, having allowed only 14 goals compared to 17 at this point last season.
"Orange County is a consistent team," said Rising head coach Danny Stone of this weekend's opponent. "Milan Iloski took an opportunity abroad during the offseason. He was a key player for them, one that had been there for several years, but as far as the team goes, they're a good club, a good team again. There are a lot of similarities. They'll once again be a difficult team to face. Across the league, I don't see a comfortable game ever, in this league. Orange County will be a difficult opponent, same as the last few times we have faced them."
