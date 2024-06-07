FC Tulsa Signs 2022 League One Save of the Year Winner Johan Peñaranda
June 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa signs 2022 League One Save of the Year winner Johan Peñaranda to a short-term contract.
Peñaranda grew up in Long Island, NY, and joined the New York City FC Academy, contributing to the team's Generation Adidas Cup Win in 2017, and winning the gold glove for the tournament, and a U.S. Soccer Development Academy title in 2018. Also in 2018 Peñaranda appeared in a friendly against the Jamaican U20 team as part of the USYNT U19.
The goalkeeper began his collegiate career in 2018 at the University of Pittsburgh, making 20 appearances during his two seasons with the Panthers. In 2019, Peñaranda transferred to Florida International University and later made 7 appearances in the 2021 season, following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peñaranda signed his first professional contract with A.D. Municipal Santa Ana in the Costa Rican Second Division in July 2021. Peñaranda appeared in 17 matches for the Costa Rican team.
In February 2022, Peñaranda signed with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, making his USL League One debut in May 2022. He appeared in 20 matches with the Hailstorm, and won the USL League One Save of the Year in 2022. Peñaranda also came in second for the gold glove award at the end of the 2022 season.
Most recently, Johan Peñaranda has been in USL League Two with Miami AC. He has appeared in three matches and had two clean sheets. FC Tulsa signed the goalkeeper to a short-term contract after goalkeeper Joey Roggeveen was injured.
