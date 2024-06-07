Notes and Quotes: "It's a Derby. It's Going to be an Intense One."
June 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Republic FC heads to Seaside this week to face off with NorCal neighbor Monterey Bay F.C. for the first time in league play this season. The two sides just faced off a month ago in the U.S. Open Cup as well as in preseason action, but this time, points in the Western Conference table are on the line.
A rivalry atmosphere should make for a spirited match between the two clubs, who always play a tight contest against one another. Every league match between Republic FC and Monterey Bay has been decided by a single score, with the last three ending with 1-0 score lines. Sacramento leads the all-time series with four wins and two defeats.
"It's a great opportunity for the team to respond," said Assistant Coach MartÃ-n VÃ¡squez. "I think we have some really good professional guys that understand that you win, you lose, you tie in this game. They have put the work in to make sure that we are prepared to go to Monterey and come back with a good result."
"We want to bounce back as quick as we can," said Jack Gurr. "Put in a good performance and get back to some of the qualities that have been able to get [us] three points, get back to basics and hopefully get a good result."
Monterey Bay enters this weekend's meeting on a run of two consecutive unbeaten results and a 220-minute shutout streak. In Week 13, the club recorded clean sheets against both conference leaders - league-scoring leader Charleston, and New Mexico United. Goalkeeper Antony Siaha claimed Player of the Week Honors for his performance.
"Obviously we can take away that we won that game [in the U.S. Open Cup]," Gurr continued. "But I think it's going to be completely different. We're expecting a good team that has confidence. We're expecting a tough test."
Sacramento added a new member of the squad this week, bringing over midfielder Justin Portillo from FC Tulsa via transfer. He joins the club having prior history with Head Coach Mark Briggs and VÃ¡squez from his time at Real Salt Lake and Real Monarchs, and a track record of being one of the premier chance-creators in the USL Championship. The 10-year veteran will be available for selection on Saturday night.
"The mindset is to obviously get three points. Last weekend wasn't probably the game that everybody wanted it to be," said Portillo. "But it's a derby. These guys have already told me that it's going to be an intense one. Hopefully, we can come back with three points for the fans."
