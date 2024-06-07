Match Preview: Miami FC at Las Vegas Lights FC
June 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
#LVvMIA Quick Facts
Date: 6/8/24
Kickoff: 10:30 P.M. EST
Venue: Cashman Field
Watch: TV33 (Local), CBS News App (Local), Pluto TV (Local), ESPN+ (Nationwide), & YouTube (International)
Overview
Miami FC heads to Nevada to face Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday. This will be the third match between the two teams, the second taking place in Las Vegas.
Miami FC
The last time the two faced each other, Miami took the three points at home, after a 4-1 win. This year, Las Vegas will be hosting the matchup between the two teams.
The last match Miami played was against Louisville City FC at home. Despite the strong performance from the South Florida team, Louisville won 1-2. Miami will be looking to build off this performance to win in Las Vegas this weekend.
Forward Frank Lopez scored his first goal for Miami FC last Saturday off a ball from Nicolas Cardona.
Lopez joins the scoresheet for Miami this season, becoming the eighth to score for the team.
Miami will be looking to get the necessary three points from this weekend's match before their Wednesday match in Tulsa in a couple weeks.
Opponent: Las Vegas Lights FC
Las Vegas currently sits tenth on the USL Championship's Western Conference table. With a 3-3-7 record, the Nevada team has accumulated 12 points thus far this season. The team has three wins this season against El Paso, Oakland, and San Antonio.
The main player to watch from the home team is Valentin Noël. Noël is the top scorer for Vegas this season with five goals under his belt and two assists. Another key player for Las Vegas is Gaoussou Samaké who has scored three goals and assisted another three.
Las Vegas Lights FC will be working towards securing its fourth win of the season when the two face each other this Saturday at 10:30 PM EST.
