Hartford Back on the Road to Take on Western Conference-Leading New Mexico

After a successful four-point home stand, Hartford Athletic sit just a point below the eastern conference playoff line behind North Carolina FC. They're back on the road tomorrow night with a chance to climb the table, facing off against the top team in the west.

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford Athletic are coming off a 1-1 draw against Rhode Island FC at Trinity Health Stadium last Saturday. The Green and Blue were caught on their heels in the early stages of the match, falling behind before five minutes had passed. Rhode Island took the lead when Mark Doyle played a cross into the box from JJ Williams off a volley and past Renan Ribeiro. Hartford weathered the early storm and leveled their rivals' lead in the 24th minute of play. Joe Farrell got a piece of a perfectly placed corner fired into the box from Triston Hodge, heading the ball past Koke Vegas to tie up the score 1-1. Farrell's goal was followed by an onslaught of scoring attempts from Hartford, and they nearly put another in the net in the 40th minute when Michee Ngalina's header bounced off the right post. Both Rhode Island and Hartford traded scoring chances in the second half but neither could break the tie. The match ended 1-1, marking Hartford's first draw of the season.

ON THE ROAD

Hartford currently hold a 1-4-0 away record, with their lone road victory coming in their season opener on March 9th (1-0 over El Paso). The Green and Blue will be challenged to improve this number and put a dent in New Mexico's 4-0-0 home record this Saturday.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Hartford Athletic are 1-0-1 with New Mexico United all time, dating back to their first matchup against the Black and Yellow in 2021. The two teams began their history with a 2-2 tie in June of 2021 at Isotopes Park. The teams met again two years later at Trinity Health Stadium in May of 2023, resulting in a 2-1 comeback victory for Hartford. New Mexico started off the scoring with an early goal in the 13th minute of the match, putting the Green and Blue down a goal for the remainder of the first half. It wasn't until the 72nd minute when second half substitute Beverly Makangila put a powerful strike into New Mexico's net that Hartford was able to equalize. The midfielder changed the course of the game for Hartford after receiving a pass from Andre Lewis outside of the box, then taking a touch and firing an unsaveable shot to the top right corner of New Mexico's goal. Hartford added another goal two minutes later to beat the visitors 2-1. Makangila has made eight appearances for Hartford this season and has the second best passing accuracy (90.2%) on the team.

FAMILIAR FACES

Harry Swartz, MF #33

Harry Swartz was on Hartford's inaugural 2019 roster, and stayed with the club through 2020 before signing with New Mexico United the following year. The New England native (Needham, Massachusetts) became a fan-favorite in his time on Connecticut's team, earning MVP honors in the the 2019 Fans' Choice Awards after scoring five goals and tallying three assists that season. He printed his name on some of the club's most memorable moments in its first two years, including his goal in Hartford's first-ever competition victory in their Open Cup match against New York Cosmos B on May 14th, 2019. Swartz signed a two-year contract with New Mexico ahead of the 2023 season, locking him in with the Black and Yellow until the end of 2024. He's scored 12 goals and notched five assists with New Mexico over 76 appearances so far.

Romario Williams, FW #9

Forward Romario Williams played for New Mexico United during the 2022 USL Championship season. In Williams' 10 matches with New Mexico, he contributed a goal for the Black and Yellow.

SCARLETT STRIKES 150

Hartford Athletic defender Jordan Scarlett will reach 150 appearances with his next step onto the pitch. He reaches the century-and-a-half mark in his eighth season in the Championship, totaling just under 12,000 minutes in his career so far. The Jamaican-born defender has been a key piece to Hartford's back line since his first match on May 4th, starting each match and wearing the captain's arm band.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

New Mexico United currently sits in first place in the Western Conference standings with an impressive record of 7-3-1. The team is coming into this match on the heels of a 1-0 loss against Monterey Bay on Sunday, June 2nd. Their recent defeat broke a three-game winning streak and marked the team's third loss of the 2024 season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hartford Athletic: Joe Farrell, DF #15

Joe Farrell is one of Hartford's most veteran defenders in his ninth professional season, and will be a key piece to Hartford's backline tomorrow night without Triston Hodge in the lineup. Hodge is serving international duty with the Trinidad and Tobago national team, and he's started every match so far for Hartford. Farrell is a dynamic defender with scoring ability, coming off his first goal of the season last game.

New Mexico United: Greg Hurst, FW #17

Hurst has been a notable offensive talent this season, leading his team in goals (5) and tied for second in the Western Conference. He's been efficient in his shot selection as well, putting 13 of 19 on target and posting a 26.3% conversion rate. Hurst has been with New Mexico since 2023, when he scored five goals and notched two assists across 33 league appearances in his first season with the club.

