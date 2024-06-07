Detroit City FC Looks to Get Back to Winning Ways, Traveling to Rhode Island FC on Saturday Night
June 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC News Release
Smithfield, Rhode Island - Detroit City FC finishes their four-game road trip with a matchup against USL Championship newcomer Rhode Island FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM EDT and will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at www.cbsnews.com/detroit.
Le Rouge comes into this matchup off their third straight loss, a deflating 3-2 loss to Orange County FC in Irvine, California on Saturday night. A stunning Stephen Carroll goal put DCFC up 1-0 after 16 minutes, but Orange County came back with goals in the 40th and 57th minute to put Le Rouge down 2-1. Abdoulaye Diop calmly converted his penalty opportunity in the 67th minute to level the game, but an Orange County goal in the 78th minute sealed Detroit City's fate in this matchup.
With the loss, Detroit City falls to sixth place in the Eastern Conference but still has two games in hand on the teams ahead of them.
Rhode Island FC's inaugural season has started rocky. They have only one win in their first twelve games, eight of the remaining eleven games have been draws, and three have been losses.
Last Saturday, Rhode Island battled to a draw on the road at Hartford Athletic. Rhode Island's Mark Doyle scored his first goal of the season with a 4th-minute strike into the bottom right corner of the net. The Rhode Island lead would only last twenty minutes, as Hartford Athletic equalized in the 24th minute. Both teams struggled to find another goal and settled for a 1-1 draw.
Midfielder Clay Holstad has been a massive factor for Rhode Island this season. Although his goal-scoring contributions are limited to one goal and one assist, his playmaking abilities in the attack and defense have massively helped RIFC this season.
Next Saturday, Detroit City returns to Keyworth for an Eastern Conference matchup against the 2023 Eastern Conference Champions Charleston Battery. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.
