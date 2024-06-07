FC Tulsa Celebrates Tulsa Tough Night against San Antonio FC

June 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa returns home to take on San Antonio FC at ONEOK Field, Saturday, June 8th at 7:30pm

Standings: FC Tulsa enters the match with a record of 2W-5L-4D, ranking 11th in the USL Championship's Western Conference. San Antonio FC enters the match with a record of 4W-3L-5D, ranking 5th in the Western Conference.

FC Tulsa's Last Match: FC Tulsa traveled to Leesburg, Virginia to play Loudon United FC for their most recent regular season match. Loudon United FC scored the first goal of the match in the 8th minute. The referees began showing yellow cards early on, and a total of 5 were raised throughout the match, 4 of those being given to FC Tulsa players. Loudon United FC scored again nearing the end of the first half, and for the third and final time early in the second half. Despite 13 corner kicks from the FC Tulsa side, as opposed to none on the Loudoun, FC Tulsa did not manage to convert any of these corner kicks to a goal. Two last minute efforts in the final 10 minutes of the match were made by Diogo Pacheco and Phillip Goodrum, but both were shutdown by Loudon United FC. The match ended 3-0 with FC Tulsa taking the loss, their 5th of the season.

Last Matchup Against San Antonio FC: FC Tulsa took the victory in their last match against San Antonio FC in September 2023. FC Tulsa opened up the scoring in the 14th minute with a shot that rebounded off the post and into the net before San Antonio's keeper could prevent it. San Antonio responded by sending in two subs in the second half, but FC Tulsa chose to lower its block to limit the visitor's chance of scoring. FC Tulsa doubled the score in the 68th minute, but shortly after, San Antonio saw an opportunity to cut the scoring difference in half and took it. The match ended in a 2-1 win in favor of FC Tulsa.

Players to watch: Forward Stefan Stojanovic is FC Tulsa's player to watch this match. Stojanovic was subbed in during FC Tulsa's recent match-up against Loudon United FC, and has created 7 chances for the team so far this season. Throughout the 2024 season, Stojanovic has contributed three goals off of 13 shots, eight of which made it on target.

San Antonio FC's player to watch is Forward Juan Agudelo. Agudelo scored the game-winning goal in their match against Memphis 901 FC, and has had 3 goals and 2 assists so far this season.

