Danny Vitiello's 66th Minute Stop Voted Save of the Week
June 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Sacramento, Calif. - Today, the USL Championship announced that Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello's 66th-minute save against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on June 1 has been voted Fans' Choice Save of the Week for Week 13.
The stop kept a long-distance effort by Tampa Bay's Lewis Hilton out of the net mid-way through the second half. An attempt at goal on a set play opportunity appeared headed for the upper left corner, but Vitiello's leaping effort denied the chance. The reigning Goalkeeper of the Year finished the match with a season high eight saves.
This is Vitiello's second consecutive win of the weekly fan vote. Last week, a sprawling stop vs. Birmingham Legion FC on May 25 was voted the winner. For the season, Vitiello has won the honor four times in four nominations. He won the honor in consecutive weeks earlier this season, leading the Week 4 and Week 5 fan poll for saves against Memphis 901 FC on March 30 and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on April 6.
Republic FC returns to the pitch this Saturday on the road, taking on Monterey Bay F.C. from Seaside, California. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2 and streaming on FOX40.com, the FOX40 News mobile app, and ESPN+. Forward Russell Cicerone will join color commentator and former Republic FC midfielder Adam Moffat on the call for a special players-only broadcast of the match.
Tickets are on sale now for Republic FC's Brewfest on Saturday, June 15 ahead of kickoff against Oakland Roots SC. The pre-match event for people aged 21 and up will celebrate the region's diverse brewing community with unlimited tastings from over 20 local breweries, meet & greets with brewmasters, live music, and more. Brewfest tickets also include entry the match later in the evening. Tickets start at $60 and are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Brewfest.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2024
- Phoenix Rising Hosts Orange County SC, Tomorrow at 8 PM - Phoenix Rising FC
- Hartford Back on the Road to Take on Western Conference-Leading New Mexico - Hartford Athletic
- Monterey Bay Hosts Western Conference Foes Sacramento Republic FC at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside - Monterey Bay FC
- Hounds, AHN Announce Change Makers Honorees - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- NCFC Travels to League-Leading Louisville City FC - North Carolina FC
- Detroit City FC Looks to Get Back to Winning Ways, Traveling to Rhode Island FC on Saturday Night - Detroit City FC
- FC Tulsa Celebrates Tulsa Tough Night against San Antonio FC - FC Tulsa
- Danny Vitiello's 66th Minute Stop Voted Save of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Memphis 901 FC Readies for Home Battle with Colorado Springs - Memphis 901 FC
- FC Tulsa Signs 2022 League One Save of the Year Winner Johan Peñaranda - FC Tulsa
- By the Numbers: Rhode Island FC Continues to Build on Positives in Its Inaugural Season - Rhode Island FC
- Cam Lindley: Coming Home - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Hosts Eastern Conference Foe Detroit City FC on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Battery Host Pittsburgh in Clash of '90s Clubs on Saturday - Charleston Battery
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts North Carolina FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Danny Vitiello's 66th Minute Stop Voted Save of the Week
- Republic FC Acquires Veteran Midfielder Justin Portillo from FC Tulsa Through Transfer
- Match Preview: Republic FC v Monterey Bay F.C.
- Republic FC Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello Nominated for USL Championship Week 13 Save of the Week
- Republic FC Road Match at New Mexico United Rescheduled to September 18