Danny Vitiello's 66th Minute Stop Voted Save of the Week

June 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Today, the USL Championship announced that Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello's 66th-minute save against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on June 1 has been voted Fans' Choice Save of the Week for Week 13.

The stop kept a long-distance effort by Tampa Bay's Lewis Hilton out of the net mid-way through the second half. An attempt at goal on a set play opportunity appeared headed for the upper left corner, but Vitiello's leaping effort denied the chance. The reigning Goalkeeper of the Year finished the match with a season high eight saves.

This is Vitiello's second consecutive win of the weekly fan vote. Last week, a sprawling stop vs. Birmingham Legion FC on May 25 was voted the winner. For the season, Vitiello has won the honor four times in four nominations. He won the honor in consecutive weeks earlier this season, leading the Week 4 and Week 5 fan poll for saves against Memphis 901 FC on March 30 and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on April 6.

Republic FC returns to the pitch this Saturday on the road, taking on Monterey Bay F.C. from Seaside, California. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2 and streaming on FOX40.com, the FOX40 News mobile app, and ESPN+. Forward Russell Cicerone will join color commentator and former Republic FC midfielder Adam Moffat on the call for a special players-only broadcast of the match.

Tickets are on sale now for Republic FC's Brewfest on Saturday, June 15 ahead of kickoff against Oakland Roots SC. The pre-match event for people aged 21 and up will celebrate the region's diverse brewing community with unlimited tastings from over 20 local breweries, meet & greets with brewmasters, live music, and more. Brewfest tickets also include entry the match later in the evening. Tickets start at $60 and are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Brewfest.

